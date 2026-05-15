WWE Reportedly Changing Creative Plans for Recent NXT Call-Up

WWE may have a change of plans for a recent NXT call-up.

There has been a flurry of new faces on the WWE main roster in recent months as the company has prioritized bringing up new talent from its developmental brand.

Oba Femi, Trick Williams, and Je’Von Evans have been featured attractions on Raw and SmackDown, respectively, and newer faces such as Ethan Page, Joe Hendry, Sol Ruca, Ricky Saints, and Blake Monroe are also slotted in intriguing roles.

But there’s a new arrival who made such a significant impact that WWE could be rethinking its creative direction.

WWE SmackDown women’s division shake-up?

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According to WrestleVotes on Fightful Select, the crowd reactions to the Fatal Influence trio of Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Lainey Reid have prompted WWE to consider shifting its creative plans for the group.

The report specifically states that there is now a focus to feature Jayne in a more prominent role moving forward.

Fatal Influence debuted on the April 24 edition of SmackDown, with Jayne quickly garnering Dominik Mysterio-level reactions from the audience. Jayne wrestled Undisputed WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley to a disqualification on that episode, and then pinned Charlotte Flair in singles action the following week.

The trio is coming off a six-woman tag team victory over Ripley, Flair, and Alexa Bliss on last week’s episode of SmackDown.

Jacy Jayne is a future WWE women’s champion

Jayne, a two-time NXT Women’s Champion and former TNA Knockouts Champion, is already being positioned as a big-time player on the blue brand.

While Ripley seems to be gearing up for a WrestleMania rematch with former champion Jade Cargill, Jayne has to be considered one of the top contenders for the WWE Women’s Championship.

Ripley could have future matches against Flair and Lash Legend since there has been teased tension with both, but there’s no question that Jayne is just as compelling an opponent for the current champion.

Meanwhile, Jayne’s ascent figures to rub off on her stablemates, with Henley and Reid likely figuring into the equation for the Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Paige and Brie Bella won the titles at WrestleMania 42, but Fatal Influence has set its sights on the duo on SmackDown.

Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez will challenge Paige and Brie for the championships on next week’s Raw, with Henley and Reid potentially getting the next opportunity at gold.

That could set up all three members playing pivotal roles in the women’s division entering the summer.