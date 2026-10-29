WWE Reportedly Set to Debut New Faction on Monday Night Raw

Is it possible that WWE would feature an invading AEW faction on their television product week to week? Unlikely, but the new faction set to hit Raw will include wrestlers who've held AEW ties.

On this week's episode of WWE Raw, Ethan Page and Big Cass tagged together and defeated the team of Dragon Lee and Chad Gable. Page and Cass had chemistry together as a team, and a win on their first time out is about the best way to start a new partnership.

That partnership is about to get more intense.

Big Cass | Netflix

New faction coming to Raw?

According to a new report from SelfMade PW, Page and Cass are set to join together in a new faction. The other member of the group? Rusev.

Each of these men has ties to AEW and has spent time there recently. Rusev worked as Miro in AEW and was a former TNT Champion who returned to WWE in April 2025. Ethan Page joined NXT in 2024 and instantly became the NXT Champion. He made his main roster debut this past April.

As for Big Cass, he worked in AEW under the name Big Bill and won the AEW World Tag Team Championships with Ricky Starks, who is currently known as Ricky Saints in WWE.

Raw is currently full of factions, so the opportunities for feuds are endless. The show currently features The Bloodline, 946, and Judgment Day. As the only babyface faction on the show, The Bloodline feuding with this new team is a potential scenario.

Ethan Page has been working to secure the WWE Men's Intercontinental Championship for most of the month. He got the victory for his team this week and that will make his case for a title shot against Chad Gable more credible. The title isn't scheduled to be defended at the upcoming Crown Jewel PLE in Saudi Arabia.

WWE Crown Jewel will air live from Riyadh on November 7, but will not be taking place in the originally announced venue. Riyadh Season announced on Wednesday that the event would be moved to a different location in the city.

Announced matches for the show include the men's and women's WWE Crown Jewel Championships. In the men's division, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns faces Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn.

Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn | WWE

In the women's division, WWE Women's World Heavyweight Champion Liv Morgan will face WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green. Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match is also scheduled for the event.