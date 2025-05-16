WWE Reveals Three Olympians As The Company's Newest Signings
WWE has added three new superstars to its roster.
Business is booming for the company at the moment, with a clear focus on increasing revenue, developing future stars, and international expansion - as showcased by the recent acquisition of AAA.
Speaking of developing future stars, that was the focus of a post on X by the official WWE NXT account on Wednesday. The account revealed a photo of three unnamed talents standing in front of the NXT entrance at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando with “They got NeXT” as the caption.
And it appears the trio is the newest set of NXT recruits, with all of them sporting backgrounds in amateur athletics.
Shady Elnahas (far left) is a 27-year-old Canadian who participated in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. He is also the reigning champion at the Commonwealth Games and Pan American Games, where he earned the gold in 2022 and 2023, respectively.
Francois Prinsloo (middle) is a South Africa native who won the NCAA Division I national championship in discus in June 2024 before competing in the Summer Olympics in August.
Meanwhile, Aaron Fara (far right) joins the WWE developmental system as a fellow 27-year-old judoka from Austria. He was named Austria’s Male Judoka of the Year in 2023 and competed in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
It was reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter last November that the Elnahas, Fara, and Prinsloo had been offered WWE contracts.
Elnahas and Fara posted social media photos on Thursday.
NXT has a busy upcoming schedule with Battleground on May 25 in Tampa, and the co-produced Worlds Collide event with AAA on June 7 in Los Angeles.
The Latest Wrestling News On WWE, AEW & More
At The Cross Rhodes: The Latest On Cody Rhodes' Potential WWE Heel Turn
WWE SmackDown Preview (5/16/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
Former WWE Superstar Daria Berenato (Sonya Deville) Finds Herself Back Home In MMA [Exclusive]
Takedown Discussions: Which WWE Superstars Could Win 2025 Money In The Bank Briefcases?