WWE SmackDown Preview (5/16/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
Life continues to move fast in the WWE. As the dust still settles from Backlash this past weekend in St. Louis, there's just a little over three weeks remaining until Money in the Bank in Los Angeles.
WWE Friday Night SmackDown emanates from the historic Greensboro Coliseum tonight and there's only one thing on the agenda. Michael Cole announced Monday night on RAW that qualifying matches for both the men's and women's annual ladder matches are set to get underway in North Carolina.
12 Superstars laid their bodies on the line last year to claim a contract for a guaranteed World Championship opportunity, but in the end it was Drew McIntyre and Tiffany Stratton who emerged from those battles with the coveted briefcases.
The 2024 Ms. Money in the Bank was able to parlay her golden ticket into a WWE Women's Championship victory over Nia Jax back in January, and the Irresistible Force is still seeking revenge against her former protégé.
Jax earned a rematch against Tiffany Stratton last week on SmackDown when she defeated Jade Cargill. It was a tainted victory thanks to Naomi's interference, but a victory none the less. The WWE Women's Champion is set to be in Greensboro tonight and will no doubt come face-to-face with her new No. 1 Contender.
Both Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair made their return to SmackDown last week in Dayton, but they each had a very different experience.
Bliss received a hero's ovation from the fans in her home state of Ohio as she teamed with WWE Women's Champion Zelina Vega to defeat Chelsea Green and Piper Niven in a tag team match. The Queen meanwhile, was booed out of the ring and vowed never to return to the Nutter Center.
Before Flair was able to get into her car to leave the arena, she was confronted by Alexa in the parking lot. Bliss said that Charlotte and herself needed to have a 'chat.' Could we find out what these former Women's Champions had to discuss with one another on this week's episode of SmackDown?
Randy Orton is being advertised for the show tonight in Greensboro. The Viper was unsuccessful in his bid to unseat John Cena as the WWE Champion at Backlash, thanks in large part to interference from R-Truth.
Truth slid into the ring to stop Randy from delivering his patented punt to the skull of his 'childhood hero', which opened the door for Cena to steal the victory. Truth was rewarded with an RKO, and later in the night, an Attitude Adjustment through a table.
Regardless of how it went down, Orton's final match against his longtime rival did not go his way. It is hard to imagine what the voices inside The Viper's head will be telling him do next with both WWE and his family's legacy still barreling toward an uncertain future.
A big question on the minds of wrestling fans across the globe is whether or not they'll see Cody Rhodes tonight.
The now former WWE Champion has not been seen since his loss at WrestleMania 41, but he's never been a man who stays down for long. The American Nightmare has built his entire career around his ability to overcome adversity and there is no way Cody Rhodes is going to sit back and let John Cena ride off into retirement with what he calls the 'North Star' of the professional wrestling industry.
Will Cody begin his climb back to the top tonight in Greensboro? We'll all find out soon enough. Here's everything we know about this week's Friday Night SmackDown. Check back often for updates as WWE announces more matches throughout the day.
Where to watch WWE SmackDown Tonight:
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
WWE SmackDown Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST
WWE SmackDown Location:
Location: Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina