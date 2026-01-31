WWE Royal Rumble 2026 Results, Highlights & Live Blog

The Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches headline the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble in the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It's the most suspenseful match in WWE as 30 participants will enter, but only one can be declared the winner to earn an opportunity at a world title at WrestleMania 42 in April.

The men's match features a plethora of top superstars, including Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Jacob Fatu, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, Austin Theory, Penta, Dragon Lee, Oba Femi, and more.

Of course, there could be possible surprise entrants who could join the party, such as LA Knight, Seth Rollins, or even Chris Jericho.

Meanwhile, former Royal Rumble winners such as Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Asuka are set for the women's match.

Superstars like Liv Morgan, Roxanne Perez, IYO SKY, Lyra Valkyria, and more aim to notch their first Royal Rumble victory, which would give them a shot at Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer or WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill at WrestleMania.

Speaking of world titles, the Undisputed WWE Championship is on the line as Drew McIntyre defends against Sami Zayn, who became No. 1 contender by winning the Fatal 4-Way Match at Saturday Night's Main Event.

It's been all McIntyre in the long-running rivalry between the two superstars in WWE, with 'The Scottish Warrior' racking up 11 wins and not a single loss to Zayn in their televised matches.

But Zayn has reiterated that he will be a world champion this year, and there may be no better opportunity than to do just that in this pivotal one-on-one match with McIntyre at the Royal Rumble.

Can Zayn finally vanquish his arch nemesis to become a world champion for the first time in his career?

AJ Styles has also had quite a run in WWE, but that is in jeopardy as he puts his career on the line against Gunther.

"There is no reason why 2026 can't be the year of AJ STYLES" 🔥@AJStylesOrg wants to have a 2026 to remember! pic.twitter.com/jXSiVWgTSH — WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2026

A little over a month after retiring John Cena in his final match at Saturday Night's Main Event, 'The Ring General' will attempt to do the same to Styles.

Gunther won the first meeting between the two in controversial fashion on the January 12 edition of Raw, tapping out while the referee was focused elsewhere.

