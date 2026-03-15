The annual 'Showcase of the Immortals' is less than five weeks away and WWE has already locked in the main event matches for night one and night two, at least according to the company website marketing.

WrestleMania 42 will take place on Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, and as of this writing, only five matches have been officially booked for the show.

After weeks of shuffling some pieces around, the WWE creative team now has its four major title bouts locked into place. CM Punk will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Roman Reigns, while Cody Rhodes will put the WWE Championship on the line against Randy Orton.

Over on the women's side of things, Stephanie Vaquer and Liv Morgan will battle for the Women's World Championship, and Jade Cargill is ready to face off against Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's Championship.

Brock Lesnar has also issued an open challenge, but his opponent remains a mystery. The Beast is set to return to Monday Night Raw tomorrow night, where he'll offer up his first of five chances for someone to fight him on the 'Grandest Stage of Them All'.

While all of these matches, save for maybe the Lesnar open challenge, will be billed as main event contests, only one match can cap off each night on WrestleMania 42. So which ones will it be?

The WWE Men's Division will once again rule the main event scene at WrestleMania

CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns | WWE

The ticket information section of WWE's website appears to have confirmed what many wrestling fans have already assumed. Based on their advertising, it will be Cody Rhodes versus Randy Orton in the main event of night one, and CM Punk versus Roman Reigns in the main event of night two.

Given the star power and rich history involved in both of those programs, it's hard to argue that WWE is making the wrong choice this year, but this is likely disappointing news for women's wrestling fans.

Only twice in the history of WrestleMania have women closed the show. Becky Lynch defeated Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey to capture the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships to close out WrestleMania 35, and two years later, Bianca Belair knocked off Mercedes Moné (Sasha Banks) to win the SmackDown Women's Title at WrestleMania 37.

This would be the fifth consecutive WrestleMania without a women's match in the main event slot, but there is a silver lining. The company is reportedly on the verge of booking the most women's matches in the history of the event, with six reportedly under consideration.

Women's Intercontinental Champion AJ Lee, Women's United States Champion Giulia and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Lash Legend are all expected to defend their respective titles in Las Vegas, and a non-title match between IYO SKY and Asuka, perhaps also a triple threat with Kairi Sane, has reportedly been discussed as well.