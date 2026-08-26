WWE's Reported Feelings on Whether AJ Lee Will Return to the Ring

Has AJ Lee put her jean shorts and Chuck Taylors back into her closet for good?

Your favorite wrestler's favorite wrestler has not appeared on WWE programming since WrestleMania 42, where she competed in her first-ever singles match at the "Showcase of the Immortals" and lost the Women's Intercontinental Championship back to Becky Lynch.

Lee penned an emotional goodbye to the WWE Universe shortly afterward, and thanked her "AJ Leegion" for their decades of support. And she certainly seemed to leave the door open for future appearances in WWE with her final words.

"My mania entrance was a love letter to you, and to every girl who will become her own superhero. Thank you for supporting me for two decades, selling out my merchandise, giving me record-setting views, and making Converse a small fortune with your AJ cosplay. Your passion kept me coming back. Stay weird, see you soon."

Her comments on social media appear to echo what she told The Takedown on SI back in April prior to her match at WrestleMania 42. She considers this chapter of her in-ring career to be extra credit, so to speak, and it's about having some fun when the right moment presents itself.

"This era is about just enjoying it and being surprised and being able to soak it in and have fun every second. Did not expect a title, did not expect another Mania match. So as long as I'm just sort of here for the ride, I think fun things will come my way," Lee told The Takedown on SI.

Those in WWE believe that AJ Lee will be back at some point

AJ Lee | WWE

Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp was able to provide a bit of an update on where things currently stand with AJ Lee, with company sources relaying to him their belief that she has not wrestled her final match with WWE.

There was natural speculation amongst wrestling fans that Lee would be brought in to back up her longtime friend Paige after The Bella Twins turned on her at SummerSlam. However, Brie Bella suffered a broken scapula during their six-woman tag team match in Minneapolis and is going to be out of action for the next few months.

Taking Brie's unfortunate injury out of the equation, SRS reported Tuesday night that there was no guarantee that AJ Lee was ultimately going to be included in that story.

"Those in creative we spoke to said that they had not heard AJ Lee was actually planned for that angle and the talent involved hadn’t been told what the plan was as of Brie Bella’s injury."

AJ Lee, Paige and The Bella Twins have a well-documented history with one another. The four of them worked a tag team match at WrestleMania 31, which was Lee's last ever match at the "Showcase of the Immortals" prior to this year.

The Takedown on SI will keep you updated on AJ Lee's eventual return to WWE as soon as new information becomes available.