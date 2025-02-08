WWE SmackDown (2/7/24): Live Updates, Results & Highlights
Drew McIntyre has a new home on SmackDown!
The Scottish Warrior put pen to paper Friday afternoon on a new exclusive contract to join the blue brand, and GM Nick Aldis immediately rewarded him with an Elimination Chamber Qualifying Triple Threat Match against Jimmy Uso and LA Knight... YEAH!
That match will go down tonight at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee, as will two Women's Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches.
For the first time in over two years, Alexa Bliss will return to the ring for singles action as she faces off against Candice LeRae. Bianca Belair will be facing Piper Niven in a separate qualifier. The winners will join Liv Morgan inside the Women's Elimination Chamber Match on Saturday, March 1 in Toronto.
Both the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble winners will be on SmackDown as well tonight. Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair have very important decisions to make when it comes to WrestleMania 41 and they are in Memphis to chat with their potential opponents in Las Vegas - WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton.
SmackDown goes live at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT and we'll be live blogging all three hours, so come join us!
SmackDown Live Results:
Memphis is on fire as 2025 Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso kicked-off the show. Just like this past Monday night in Cleveland, the Memphis crowd called for an encore of Jey's entrance music so they could keep the Yeet party going. Jey was more than happy to oblige.
Uso said he really appreciates all the love that he's received since winning the Royal Rumble, but he's on SmackDown to pick a World Champion to face at WrestleMania 41. He asked Cody Rhodes to come out and meet him in the ring.
The WWE Champion came down to a big ovation and gave Jey a hug. Cody said he's extremely banged up after his Ladder Match with Kevin Owens last Saturday. He has an elbow that needs to be drained and a hip that needs realigned, in addition to lower back problems and myriad of other issues. None of which is going to stop him from going to WrestleMania to defend his title.
Cody said he is proud of Jey Uso for winning the Royal Rumble. He recalled all the great times they've shared together, including winning the Tag Team Championships last year at Fastlane. Rhodes said he and Jey could have a lot of fun in Memphis tonight, but if he chooses to challenge him, it'll be the last time they have fun together until after WrestleMania.
Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga then made their way to the ring before Jey could announce any decision. Fatu grabbed a mic and said that his family needs the WWE Championship back, but if he were to choose anyone to go get it, it sure wouldn't be his 'big cousin'. Jey wasn't going to take that comment laying down. He hit Tama Tonga with a surprise super kick, which sparked a brawl between all four men.
The WWE Champion and his potential challenger stood tall to end the opening segment. Back from commercial break, we find out that Rhodes and Uso will team up against Fatu and Tonga later tonight!
Bianca Belair defeated Piper Niven to qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. These two women continue to work well with one another. Belair showed off her trademark strength by getting Piper up for KOD, which was enough to keep the former Women's Tag Team Champion down for the three count. Belair will join Liv Morgan inside the Elimination Chamber on March 1.
Backstage we see Nick Aldis chatting with Kayden Carter and Katana Chance who are now SmackDown Superstars. Carmelo Hayes then enters Aldis' office where he's informed he'll go one-on-one with Akira Tozawa tonight after stealing his opportunity to win the Royal Rumble. Hayes says tonight will be a slam dunk.
#DIY are out to celebrate their victory over the Motor City Machine Guns at the Royal Rumble. Tommaso Ciampa said any hopes that MCMG had of becoming WWE Tag Team Champions again are officially dead. He called for a one minute moment of silence, but was interrupted by Pretty Deadly.
Elton Prince and Kit Wilson were out to collect on the WWE Tag Team Title match that was promised to them. #DIY demanded they respect the moment of silence, but Nick Aldis then interrupted. He said Pretty Deadly was in no position to make demands, but if they can beat Gargano & Ciampa in a non-title match, they'll get their shot.
That match was ordered to start immediately, despite #DIY being dressed in street clothes.