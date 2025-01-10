WWE SmackDown Preview (01/10/25): Start Time, Date, Match Card, How to Watch & More
WWE SmackDown comes to Portland, Oregon tonight as 10,000 fans pack themselves into the Moda Center for another three hours of action on a Friday night.
It's the dawn of a new day for the Women's Division on the Blue Brand. Tiffany Stratton successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax last Friday and will walk into SmackDown tonight as the brand new WWE Women's Champion. How will the Irresistible Force respond after Tiffany stabbed her in the back and stole her Championship?
Cody Rhodes meantime has promised Smackdown GM Nick Aldis that it's 'on sight' when it comes to Kevin Owens, and the American Nightmare was true to his word when he ambushed KO during Tribal Combat this past Monday night on Raw.
Fans can expect Rhodes to take similar action tonight should Owens arrive in Portland, but will the SmackDown crowd be treated to another appearance from Drew McIntyre as well? The Scottish Warrior surprised Cody last Friday with an offer of friendship but was turned away. That can't sit well with McIntyre, plus he must be fuming over both his loss to Jey Uso and the loss of Solo Sikoa to Roman Reigns on Monday night.
Speaking of Sikoa, what is next for the new Bloodline now that the Ula Fala is back around the neck of The OTC?
Finally, will we see a Championship change hands on SmackDown two weeks in a row? Shinsuke Nakamura puts his United States Title on the line against L-A-Knight... YEAH!
Here's everything that's been announced for tonight's show in Portland:
Can the Megastar avenge his loss at Survivor Series and become a two-time United States Champion?
LA Knight has his sights set on a big night in Las Vegas at WrestleMania 41, but step one of that vision requires him to recapture the United States Championship. He'll get his opportunity at revenge tonight against Shinsuke Nakamura. The King of Strong Style has unleashed the most sadistic side of psyche since returning to action ahead of Survivor Series and he's been unstoppable over the last several weeks. Will his path of destruction get stomped out tonight on SmackDown?
Match Card (Announced)
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. LA Knight for the United States Championship
How To Watch WWE SmackDown Tonight
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
WWE SmackDown start time
Time: 8 p.m. EST (7p.m. CST)
When is WWE Smackdown
Date: January 10, 2025
Where is WWE Smackdown
Location: Moda Center, Portland, Oregon