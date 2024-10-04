Wrestling On FanNation

WWE SmackDown Preview (10/3/24): Match Card, News, How To Watch & TV Channel

The WWE Tag Team Titles are up for grabs on the go-home show for Bad Blood in a Triple Threat Ladder Match!

Rick Ucchino

The WWE Tag Team Titles are on the line in a Triple Threat Ladder Match
The WWE Tag Team Titles are on the line in a Triple Threat Ladder Match / wwe

It is the Go-home show for WWE Bad Blood as Friday Night SmackDown takes place live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

As Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu prepare for their epic showdown with Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns Saturday night at Bad Blood, the other half of the Bloodline have a major match-up tonight. Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa will defend their WWE Tag Team Championships in a Triple Threat Ladder Match against DIY and the Street Profits.

The Phenomenal AJ Styles will also be appearing on WWE TV for the first time in months, Naomi is looking to shake off her loss to Bayley last week when she faces Tiffany Stratton and either Chelsea Green or Michin will be in desperate need of a shower by the end of the night.

Here's your preview for the night ahead on SmackDown:

Match Card (Announced)

The Bloodline defends their WWE Tag Team Championships against DIY & The Street Profits in a Triple Threat Ladder Match

Michin vs. Chelsea Green in a Dumpster Match

Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi

AJ Styles returns to SmackDown

The Bloodline defends their WWE Tag Team Championships against DIY & The Street Profits in a Triple Threat Ladder Match

Both DIY and the Street Profits have been hot on the heels of the Bloodline as both teams look to recapture the WWE Tag Team Championships. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa have revenge on their mind after they screwed out of the titles the night before SummerSlam. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, meantime, are looking to end a three year WWE Tag Team Title drought. Will tonight be the night?

Michin vs. Chelsea Green in a Dumpster Match

Nashville becomes Trashville tonight. Chelsea Green has been training hard for this Dumpster Match, while Michin has steadily been gaining momentum these past few weeks on SmackDown. That includes a win over Chelsea's tag team partner Piper Niven just last Friday night. Who will wind up going for a nauseating dive in the dumpster? Will Michael Cole be able to keep his composure if it's Chelsea?

Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton

Naomi
Naomi takes on Tiffany Stratton tonight on SmackDown / wwe.com

Naomi is looking to get back on the winning track tonight when she takes on Tiffany Stratton. Will Miss Money in the Bank regret mocking the Naomi after she failed to become No. 1 Contender for the WWE Women's Championship? Would a win for Tiffany help keep her in the good graces of Nia Jax?

AJ Styles returns to SmackDown

The Phenomenal One has not been seen on SmackDown since he failed to capture the WWE Championship at Clash at the Castle. What's next for AJ Styles following his second loss to Cody Rhodes?

How To Watch SmackDown

Time: 8 pm EST (7 pm CST)

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV

Published
Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

Home/WWE