WWE SmackDown Preview (10/3/24): Match Card, News, How To Watch & TV Channel
It is the Go-home show for WWE Bad Blood as Friday Night SmackDown takes place live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
As Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu prepare for their epic showdown with Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns Saturday night at Bad Blood, the other half of the Bloodline have a major match-up tonight. Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa will defend their WWE Tag Team Championships in a Triple Threat Ladder Match against DIY and the Street Profits.
The Phenomenal AJ Styles will also be appearing on WWE TV for the first time in months, Naomi is looking to shake off her loss to Bayley last week when she faces Tiffany Stratton and either Chelsea Green or Michin will be in desperate need of a shower by the end of the night.
Here's your preview for the night ahead on SmackDown:
Match Card (Announced)
The Bloodline defends their WWE Tag Team Championships against DIY & The Street Profits in a Triple Threat Ladder Match
Both DIY and the Street Profits have been hot on the heels of the Bloodline as both teams look to recapture the WWE Tag Team Championships. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa have revenge on their mind after they screwed out of the titles the night before SummerSlam. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, meantime, are looking to end a three year WWE Tag Team Title drought. Will tonight be the night?
Michin vs. Chelsea Green in a Dumpster Match
Nashville becomes Trashville tonight. Chelsea Green has been training hard for this Dumpster Match, while Michin has steadily been gaining momentum these past few weeks on SmackDown. That includes a win over Chelsea's tag team partner Piper Niven just last Friday night. Who will wind up going for a nauseating dive in the dumpster? Will Michael Cole be able to keep his composure if it's Chelsea?
Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton
Naomi is looking to get back on the winning track tonight when she takes on Tiffany Stratton. Will Miss Money in the Bank regret mocking the Naomi after she failed to become No. 1 Contender for the WWE Women's Championship? Would a win for Tiffany help keep her in the good graces of Nia Jax?
AJ Styles returns to SmackDown
The Phenomenal One has not been seen on SmackDown since he failed to capture the WWE Championship at Clash at the Castle. What's next for AJ Styles following his second loss to Cody Rhodes?
How To Watch SmackDown
Time: 8 pm EST (7 pm CST)
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV