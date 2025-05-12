R-Truth Reportedly Facing WWE Champion John Cena At Saturday Night's Main Event
The events of WWE Backlash, and the post show press conference Saturday night, may have R-Truth on the verge of facing his 'childhood hero.'
Despite his dastardly betrayal of Cody Rhodes back at Elimination Chamber, R-Truth has remained loyal to John Cena. He's been seen on the past several episodes of SmackDown holding up signs and even starting 'Lets go Cena' chants in venue parking lots.
Truth then took his support of the WWE Champion to the next level at Backlash, when he stopped Randy Orton from delivering his patented punt to the skull. He received an RKO for his efforts, but that distraction provided Cena the opportunity he needed to retain his championship. He struck the Viper with a low blow and then cracked him with the WWE title belt to pick up the tainted victory.
Later in the night, Truth would barge in on Cena's press conference to offer up his congratulations. As he's prone to do, however, he ended up saying something he shouldn't have and Cena sent him flying through a table with an Attitude Adjustment.
The angle was clearly done for a purpose, and Cory Hays of BodySlam says it was to set up Cena's next match.
The WWE Champion was already scheduled to appear at Saturday Night's Main Event in Tampa, Florida on Saturday, May 24. Hays wrote on his X account over the weekend that Truth was set to face his 'childhood hero' in two weeks, which lines up perfectly with the next NBC special event.
As of this writing, only one match has officially been announced for that show. Jey Uso will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Logan Paul.
While Cena and Truth are reportedly being added to the card, it's unclear if the WWE Championship will be on the line or not.
