WWE SmackDown Results [1/2/26]: McIntyre Names Stipulations, New U.S. Champ Crowned, Randy Orton Returns

It's a new year, and it's a brand new Friday Night SmackDown.

WWE took over the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York and kicked off 2026 with an absolutely jampacked three-hour episode.

Drew McIntyre continued to torment WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, while also revealing the stipulations for next week's Three Stages of Hell WWE Championship Match. Randy Orton is back on the Blue Brand, and so is Matt Cardona. Former NXT Champion Trick Williams has officially been signed to SmackDown and Damian Priest closed the show by giving Aleister Black an ambulance ride the hospital.

PRIEST SENDS BLACK THROUGH THE TABLES 🔥



THIS MATCH IS INSANE!!! pic.twitter.com/jrYKhPzCbC — WWE (@WWE) January 3, 2026

Carmelo Hayes and Johnny Gargano nearly tore the house down in a battle for the Men's United States Championship, while Giulia was able to defeat Chelsea Green and win back her Women's United States Title.

WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill has put Michin on the shelf, but she may have a new adversary in former TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace.

Finally, Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY picked up some needed momentum ahead of their Women's Tag Team Championship Match this Monday night on Raw. Here's everything you may have missed from Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown.

WWE SmackDown Match & Segment Results:

The Miz is NOT READY to move on to 2026 👀@mikethemiz pic.twitter.com/DH8ozMRBEW — WWE (@WWE) January 3, 2026

The Miz hijacked Michael Cole's opening monologue to start off the show, because he needed to air out some grievances before he could officially move on to 2026. He rattled off a list that included not getting to face John Cena during his retirement tour, young guys in the locker room ignoring his mentorship offers, and getting passed over for the lead role in Marty Supreme. He then warned actor Timothée Chalamet that 'things ain't over'.

He also lambasted Joe Hendry, whom he refused to mention to by name, for bringing back his tiny balls nickname a week ago. Miz said that with John Cena retired, he is now the most accomplished star in the company, the SmackDown locker room leader and the new face of WWE. It was at this point, that Randy Orton's music hit.

The Viper received an outstanding ovation from the crowd in Buffalo, and he soaked in the adulation as The Miz tried to talk himself out of the inevitable. It didn't work. Orton gave him not one, but two RKO's before telling him to have a happy new year.

Back from commercial break, Randy Orton ran into Cody Rhodes backstage and he gave the WWE Champion a respectful warning. He said after Cody defeats Drew McIntyre next week in Berlin, that he will be coming after the title.

Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss defeated Asuka, Kairi Sane, Nia Jax and Lash Legend in an 8-Woman Tag Team Match. It was only a matter of time before referee Daphanie LaShaunn lost control of this one, and that's exactly what happened when all eight women spilled into the ring. The chaos began to whittle down as these rivals started trading signature moves. Eventually, only Rhea and Sane were left standing. Kairi attempted an Insane Elbow, but Ripley caught her midair. She then dropped her with the Riptide and tagged in IYO, who hit Sane with an Over the Moonsault for the victory.

Fans were taken into the office of SmackDown GM Nick Aldis, where he was joined by NXT star Jordynne Grace. He was attempting to sign her to a contract, when Chelsea Green interrupted their conversation. The Women's United States Champion said she couldn't defend her title against Giulia later in the show, because it was too cold and that she wasn't mentally stable following the series finale of Stranger Things. Aldis threatened to strip her of the title if she didn't compete and she stormed out of his office.

MATT CARDONA IS HERE 🤩



Zack Ryder is so last year 😜 pic.twitter.com/AsEYWMUbE2 — WWE (@WWE) January 3, 2026

Matt Cardona defeated Kit Wilson. The new and improved Kit Wilson was looking to take a step toward accomplishing his goal of redefining masculinity. What happened instead was a match with the returning Matt Cardona. Michael Cole announced on commentary that the former Zack Ryder had re-signed with WWE and was officially on the SmackDown roster. His second tenure with the company kicked off with a win after he hit Wilson with a Rough Ryder.

Sami Zayn made his return to SmackDown and cut an in-ring promo. He spoke about getting to watch John Cena's final match from the crowd with his son. When asked why John Cena was considered the Greatest of All-Time, Sami told him it was because he had won 17 World Championships. Zayn was then asked by his son, how many times he had won a World Title and Sami painfully had to tell him that he's never won the big one.

Zayn then vowed that 2026 was going to be the year he stopped talking about winning the WWE Championship and becomes the year that he finally wins it. Former NXT and TNA World Champion Trick Williams then made his way down to the ring to introduce himself. Trick told Sami that he had officially signed a SmackDown contract, and that he's on the Blue Brand to win the WWE Title. He said he's someone who gets things done, unlike Sami, who almost gets things done. Zayn welcomed Williams to SmackDown and said that he'd happily humble him.

Trick Williams later had a backstage altercation with Rey Fenix, and GM Nick Aldis booked a match between both men next week.

Carmelo Hayes defeated Johnny Gargano to retain the Men's United States Championship. This was an incredibly physical back-and-forth match-up, filled with all the drama that has become accustomed to these Men's United States Title matches. After several nearfalls for both men, Hayes was able to connect with the First 48. He then went up to the top rope and dropped Johnny Wrestling with Nothing But Net to score the three count.

Tama Tonga was shown watching the U.S Title Match backstage, when he was approached by Shinsuke Nakamura. The two had a conversation in Japanese before the King of Strong Style walked away. Solo Sikoa then stepped into frame and asked if everything was okay. Tama said it was fine, just an old chapter in his life. Tonga asked what the plan was for the Wyatt Sicks, and Solo said Nick Aldis booked a 4-on-4 match next week in Berlin.

WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill was interviewed backstage by Cathy Kelley, and she proudly admitted that she injured Michin on purpose during the recent holiday tour. Jordynne Grace then walked up to the champion to introduce herself. Cargill warned her to sign elsewhere, because SmackDown is her show and she's that bitch. Grace agreed that she was 'one of those' and walked away.

"I suggest you sign somewhere else because this is MY SHOW"@Jade_Cargill with a warning for @JordynneGrace 👀 pic.twitter.com/Y4guF8BzYM — WWE (@WWE) January 3, 2026

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes made his way down to the ring as he had grown impatient waiting around for Drew McIntyre to reveal his stipulations for next Friday's Three Stages of Hell Match in Berlin. The American Nightmare fired up the crowd with one of his trademark speeches, when the Scottish Warrior appeared on the video board. He was standing out in the parking lot, right in front of Rhodes' tour bus.

McIntyre finally revealed the stipulations for his WWE Championship Match. The first fall will be a straight wrestling match, so he can prove once and for all that he's a better wrestler than Cody. The second stage of the bout will be falls count anywhere, and the third and final fall (if necessary) will happen inside an old school steel cage.

The Scottish Warrior said he hoped that Cody and himself would be able to talk on his bus, his home away from home. Drew said that he let himself in and took a look around. He found a personal item that spoke to him, and he showed the camera a photo of Cody and his late father, Dusty Rhodes. Drew said he wished that Dusty was still around to see the man his son had become, but he was also confident that the American Dream was 'looking up' and smiling at all he's accomplished. He then smashed the frame thatthe photo was inside and that sent Cody running toward the back.

OH NO 😭@DMcIntyreWWE just lit a photo of @CodyRhodes and Dusty Rhodes on fire! pic.twitter.com/sxiekDl2tk — WWE (@WWE) January 3, 2026

By the time that Rhodes got to the back, McIntyre was nowhere to be found. Drew had run back the other way and appeared in the ring with a trash can and a lighter. Cody came back out to the crowd, but numerous security guards stopped him fromentering the ring, knowing that if he touched McIntyre he'd have to vacate the WWE Championship. Drew then set the photo on fire and tossed it in the trash. He began to beg Cody to take a shot at him, as security continued to hold him back.

Giulia defeated Chelsea Green to win the Women's United States Championship. The Beautiful Madness earned her redemption when she prematurely ended Green's second term as the U.S Champion. Despite her hesitancy to wrestle in this match, Chelsea was very competitive. She even had had it won after hitting a Rough Ryder, but Kiana James distracted the referee to stave off the three count. Giulia then connected with a top rope double underhook suplex, and followed that up with the Northern Lights Bomb to win back the title.

GIULIA DOES IT 😤@giulia0221g is once again the Women's United States Champion! pic.twitter.com/WoyAtX0zCQ — WWE (@WWE) January 3, 2026

Damian Priest defeated Aleister Black in an Ambulance Match. They say be careful what you wish for, and Aleister Black got just what he had been asking for from Damian Priest. After Rhea Ripley emerged to chase off Zelina Vega and eliminate the 2-on-1 advantage, the former World Heavyweight Champion unleashed his more vicious side. He first blinded Black with a fire ball to the eyes, and then threw him onto the windshield of the ambulance with a Razor's Edge.

Black was most likely finished at that point, but Priest continued the fight. He carried his opponent to the top of the ambulance and choke slammed him through a couple of equipment tables that had been dragged onto the stage. Knowing he had the match in hand, Priest took his sweet time throwing Black into the back of the ambulance and then he slammed both doors shut to officially pick up the victory.

The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More

Major Update Emerges On The Rock's Reported WWE WrestleMania 42 And 43 Plans

WWE Reportedly Lining Up Major Rivalries For Stephanie Vaquer

Big Names Reportedly Returning For The WWE Royal Rumble

Hook Opens Up On Pro Wrestling Journey And Calls It His Purest Passion