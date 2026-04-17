WWE SmackDown Preview (4/17/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

It's the go-home edition of WWE SmackDown at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas ahead of WrestleMania 42.

WWE has promoted that both Raw and SmackDown superstars are set to be under the same roof on this particular episode, and the two top superstars on the blue brand should be the talk of the show after some recent controversy.

Randy Orton, who won the 2026 Men's Elimination Chamber Match, will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania Saturday, but much of the attention for the match has turned to Pat McAfee and Jelly Roll after their backstage interaction.

What will Rhodes have to say to Orton entering one of the biggest matches of the year? And will McAfee and Jelly Roll once again play a role?

Meanwhile, the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal returns for the 12th straight year after its debut at WrestleMania XXX in 2014. WWE has yet to announce any participants for the match, but reigning winner Carmelo Hayes and other top superstars could be in the mix.

Another match that is officially set for SmackDown is an 8-Man Tag Team Street Fight between The MFTs and The Wyatt Sicks. The two factions have engaged in a personal rivalry for months after Solo Sikoa stole Uncle Howdy's lantern, but the latter now has possession of it again, entering this huge showdown.

Elsewhere, there figures to be key developments with other SmackDown rivalries on the WrestleMania 42 card, including Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu, Trick Williams vs. Sami Zayn for the United States Championship, and Rhea Ripley vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship.

Plus, what will Lash Legend and Nia Jax do to try to gain the advantage on Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, and The Bella Twins before their Fatal 4-Way Match for the Women's Tag Team Championships?

Here is everything we know about tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Cody Rhodes Speaks To Randy Orton

Cody Rhodes will be on SmackDown | WWE

Even with a lot of focus on McAfee and Jelly Roll, this should be an opportunity to get fans zoned in on the long-standing history between former friends.

Orton is chasing a 15th World title at WrestleMania, and his recent change in attitude has him on the offensive as he and McAfee aim to "save the business" by dethroning Rhodes. But WWE's QB1 has already showcased that he will bring the fight to both Orton and McAfee to stay on top as the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Jacob Fatu responds to Drew McIntyre

Jacob Fatu has something to say to Drew McIntyre | WWE

Things have gotten personal between Fatu and McIntyre, and it was McIntyre who got the upperhand on last week's SmackDown by handcuffing Fatu around the ring post and delivering a Claymore.

What will "The Samoan Werefolf" have to say about it before their clash at WrestleMania?

Tiffany Stratton vs. Giulia (c) - Women's United States Championship

Giulia vs. Tiffany Stratton | WWE

This is a rematch from the March 27 edition of SmackDown, which featured Kiana James distracting Stratton to allow Giulia to score the victory.

With neither woman on the current WrestleMania card, they could have something to prove in this showdown. Can Stratton earn the win to once again capture WWE singles gold?

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal | WWE

Who will be the next person to hoist the prestigious Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal trophy? Hayes was the winner in 2025, and other previous winners include Bronson Reed, Jey Uso, Braun Strowman, and more.

Possible contenders could be Hayes, Royce Keys, Damian Priest, Danhausen, and more.

The MFTs vs. The Wyatt Sicks - 8-Man Tag Team Street Fight

Wyatt Sicks vs. MFTs | WWE

Solo Sikoa is on a mission to reclaim gold for himself and the MFTs, but he first has to convince fellow members to stay on the same page to prevail against The Wyatt Sicks.

There has been tension between Sikoa and Tama Tonga in recent months, and that could be front and center in this clash between familiar foes.

How to watch WWE SmackDown tonight:

Watch: USA Network, Peacock, Fubo, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV, Sling TV

WWE SmackDown start time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)

WWE SmackDown location:

Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV

WWE Smackdown card (Announced):

Cody Rhodes speaks to Randy Orton

Jacob Fatu responds to Drew McIntyre

Tiffany Stratton vs. Giulia (c) for the Women's United States Championship

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal (participants TBD)

The MFTs vs. The Wyatt Sicks in an 8-Man Tag Team Street Fight