Aaron Judge’s MVP-Worthy Drip Had Everyone Making the Same Joke
Aaron Judge won his third American League MVP award on Thursday night. Judge was surrounded by his family and dogs when Don Mattingly made the announcement on MLB Network, but all eyes were on the Yankees outfielder because of his fashion choices.
With a simple dark long sleeve shirt and a visible necklace, Judge conjured thoughts of one person who saw him.
Aaron Judge was dressed like The Rock in his infamous fanny pack picture from 1994. The Rock originally posted the throwback picture on Instagram in 2014. He then recreated the image himself when he hosted Saturday Night Live a few years later.
And now many years later Judge rebooted the look and everyone on social media made the same joke.
There are plenty more examples on X and other social media sites, but you get the point.
Perhaps if Cal Raleigh had dressed like a wrestler he wouldn't have finished in second place.