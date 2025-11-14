SI

Aaron Judge’s MVP-Worthy Drip Had Everyone Making the Same Joke

If you smell what the three-time MVP is cooking ...

Stephen Douglas

Aaron Judge’s family did not mind that he dressed like The Rock as he won his third MVP.
Aaron Judge’s family did not mind that he dressed like The Rock as he won his third MVP. / @MLB
In this story:

Aaron Judge won his third American League MVP award on Thursday night. Judge was surrounded by his family and dogs when Don Mattingly made the announcement on MLB Network, but all eyes were on the Yankees outfielder because of his fashion choices.

With a simple dark long sleeve shirt and a visible necklace, Judge conjured thoughts of one person who saw him.

Aaron Judge was dressed like The Rock in his infamous fanny pack picture from 1994. The Rock originally posted the throwback picture on Instagram in 2014. He then recreated the image himself when he hosted Saturday Night Live a few years later.

And now many years later Judge rebooted the look and everyone on social media made the same joke.

There are plenty more examples on X and other social media sites, but you get the point.

Perhaps if Cal Raleigh had dressed like a wrestler he wouldn't have finished in second place.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/MLB