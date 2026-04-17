WWE SmackDown Results, Highlights & Live Blog (April 17)

The road to WrestleMania 42 concludes as WWE SmackDown arrives in Las Vegas, less than 24 hours away from the Showcase of the Immortals.

Tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown will feature a big contender's match, as it has been announced that Tiffany Stratton will go one-on-one with Jordynne Grace to determine the number one contender for Giulia's Women's United States Championship.

The last time Stratton competed against the champion on SmackDown, a timely distraction from Kiana James cost Stratton the victory. However, the former WWE Women's Champion has recently teased that she will be accepting help from Chelsea Green in her pursuit of Giulia's championship. What role will the Green play in tonight's contender's match? Tune in to find out.

Tiffany Stratton | WWE

The night one main event for WrestleMania 42 will prominently be on display tonight as WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will be in the house to address his challenger, Randy Orton, and Pat McAfee. Rhodes invaded McAfee's ThunderDome earlier this week to retrieve the title that was stolen from him last week.

How will WWE set the stage for the match between The American Nightmare and The Viper? Will tonight be the last time we ever see Pat McAfee on SmackDown? If Cody Rhodes retains the WWE Championship on Saturday, that certainly seems to be the case.

In what has become a WrestleMania SmackDown tradition, the 12th annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal will take place tonight ahead of the Showcase of the Immortals this weekend. Last year, the match was won by Carmelo Hayes. With stars from both brands set to compete tonight, there's no telling who will walk away with the trophy later on tonight.

Who will be the last one standing when The Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal returns TONIGHT on #SmackDown?!



📍: Las Vegas

🎟️: https://t.co/Y8d4XJF3bx

📺: 8 ET/7 CT on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/Qq9N8Tlvqr — WWE (@WWE) April 17, 2026

A match seven months in the making will also take place tonight as the final battle between The Wyatt Sicks and The MFTs will take place in an eight-man street fight. Can Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa get on the same page? Or will The Wyatt Sicks get revenge for having their lantern stolen for months? We'll find out soon enough.

Two teams that will compete against each other this weekend at WrestleMania will also go head-to-head tonight as Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss will take on Bayley and Lyra Valkyria.

Which team will score the victory and build momentum into this weekend? Only time will tell.

WWE SmackDown results:

This week's episode of SmackDown kicks off with a video package putting over the history of WrestleMania.

Backstage, Randy Orton and Pat McAfee arrive at the arena. They are greeted by Nick Aldis, who hands Pat McAfee some kind of contract. McAfee does a whole diatribe about needing to read the contract before signing, and then immediately signs it anyway as Randy Orton makes his way out to the ring alone.

Randy Orton says he doesn't need Pat McAfee, but the truth is, he wants him. Orton says McAfee is the only straight shooter in the company who doesn't tell him what he wants to hear, but tells him what he needs to hear. Orton talks about Cody Rhodes winning the WWE Title back from Drew McIntyre, which draws massive boos from the crowd. Rhodes is once again entering enemy territory tomorrow.

Orton says he's upset that Rhodes had the nerve to give him permission to be himself, as if he needed his blessing to do so. Orton says all Rhodes ever does is take, and states multiple examples of having his back and getting taken out in response. Randy says he's going to fix his legacy at WrestleMania and take his 15th World Championship with an RKO.

Randy Orton returns backstage and he and McAfee leave the arena the same way they arrived. Now we back to ringside for the first match of the evening.

Eight-Man Tag Team Street Fight: The MFTs defeated The Wyatt Sicks. This rivalry has gone on far too long; hopefully, this is the last time we see these two teams face off for a very long time. For what it was, the street fight itself was entertaining but probably overstayed its welcome. The finish of the match saw Tama Tonga set to hit Uncle Howdy with the Cutthroat, but Solo Sikoa interjects and hits him with the Samoan Spike to score the pinfall victory for his team.

The Wyatt Sicks are dominating! 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/i2l1tchR6m — WWE (@WWE) April 18, 2026

Damian Priest and R-Truth are backstage. Truth is back to confusing Asuka and Danhausen. They will be defending their titles tonight against Kofi Kingston and Grayson Waller from Raw for some reason.

A video package airs, showing that Danhausen recently cursed Maryse in Las Vegas, much to the chagrin of The Miz and Kit Wilson. Joe Tessitore says the full video will be available later this evening.

Another video package airs, delving into Royce Keys' history. It certainly seems they are setting him up to win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal tonight.

A police car enters the arena, and Jacob Fatu gets out of the backseat. Fatu cuts a promo standing on top of the cop car, noting that Drew McIntyre is trying to double down on the idea that he's still a criminal. Fatu says he doesn't live that life anymore and says that Drew putting him in cuffs last week didn't bother him at all. Jacob says no one will be able to stop him from beating McIntyre's ass in their Unsanctioned match tomorrow.

Jacob Fatu has arrived in a police car#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/ZzRQFq1TMl — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) April 18, 2026

Keep refreshing for The Takedown on SI's live coverage of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown.

WWE SmackDown card:

Eight-Man Tag Team Street Fight: The Wyatt Sicks vs. The MFTs

#1 Contender's match for the WWE Women's United States Championship: Tiffany Stratton vs. Jordynne Grace

The 12th annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal featuring stars from Raw and SmackDown

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria

Cody Rhodes has a message for Randy Orton and Pat McAfee before WrestleMania

We'll hear from Jacob Fatu