WWE SmackDown Preview (7/31/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

It's the go-home edition of WWE SmackDown at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin, ahead of the two-night SummerSlam extravaganza.

The "Biggest Party of the Summer" is set for Saturday and Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and several WWE superstars figure to have plenty to say before their respective matches.

CM Punk will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam, and they'll go face to face on SmackDown before their highly anticipated showdown on Saturday.

What will each man have to say about the brewing tension between them entering one of the biggest matches of the year?

Speaking of Punk and Rhodes, the winner at SummerSlam will know his next opponent, as Finn Balor won a four-way match on last week's SmackDown to set up a No. 1 Contender's Match with Sami Zayn at SummerSlam.

The latter has not been pleased after losing the championship to Punk on the July 6 edition of Raw, and it wouldn't be surprising if Zayn tries to gain the advantage on Balor before their Sunday match.

Meanwhile, there are two announced matches for the SmackDown card.

Four women's superstars have already earned a spot in the five-way Ladder Match for the Interim WWE Women's Championship on SummerSlam Sunday. And now, Lash Legend and Giulia will clash to determine who joins Charlotte Flair, Jade Cargill, Women's United States Champion Tiffany Stratton, and Chelsea Green for a shot at the interim title.

Is Legend or Giulia gonna earn a shot at climbing the ladder to retrieve the gold?

Elsewhere, it's a winners-take-all tag team match as Damian Priest and R-Truth face The War Raiders. Priest and Truth have held the WWE Tag Team Championship since March, while Erik and Ivar are on a two-month reign as AAA World Tag Team Champions after defeating Pagano and Psycho Clown at AAA Noches de Los Grandes.

Here's everything we currently know about tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Check back for updates before the broadcast begins.

CM Punk and Cody Rhodes face to face

CM Punk and Cody Rhodes | WWE

Are they friends or are they not? Things have gotten interesting between Punk and Rhodes as they get ready to go one-on-one for the first time since both returned to WWE. The question is, how far will either man take things to guarantee a victory at SummerSlam?

Lash Legend vs. Giulia - Ladder Match Qualifier

Giulia vs. Lash Legend | WWE

This is a huge opportunity for both Giulia and Legend. While Giulia is a former Women's United States Champion, winning the interim title at SummerSlam would be her greatest WWE achievement yet. As for Legend, her potential is undeniable, and a win in this particular match could frustrate her tag team partner, Nia Jax, who had two controversial finishes in her respective qualifiers.

Damian Priest and R-Truth vs. The War Raiders - Winners-Take-All Tag Team Title Match

Damian Priest and R-Truth vs. The War Raiders | WWE

Who will walk out of SmackDown with all the gold? Priest and Truth want to prove that they're the WWE Tag Team Champions for a reason, but The War Raiders have regained their momentum with the recent run in AAA. It's champions vs. champions in this exciting showdown between two of WWE's top teams.

WWE SmackDown time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)

How to watch WWE SmackDown tonight:

Watch: USA Network

WWE SmackDown location:

Location: Resch Center in Green Bay, WI

WWE Smackdown card (Announced):

CM Punk and Cody Rhodes face to face

Lash Legend vs. Giulia for an opportunity to join the 5-Way Ladder Match for the Interim WWE Women's Championship

Damian Priest and R-Truth (c) vs. The War Raiders (c) in a Winners-Take-All Match for the WWE Tag Team Championship and AAA World Tag Team Championship