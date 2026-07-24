WWE SummerSlam is just over a week away, and the push toward the 'Biggest Party of the Summer' continues tonight in Oakland, California.

Friday Night SmackDown will take over the Oakland Arena with the dust still settling from Saturday Night's Main Event. Gunther and Sami Zayn had their opportunity to earn their way into the WWE Championship Match at SummerSlam, but General Manager Nick Aldis provided a major assist to CM Punk and Cody Rhodes and made sure that match stayed a singles contest.

The following afternoon at the SummerSlam kick-off event, Gunther and Aldis would end up fighting each other on the main stage, prompting Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque to book them in match next weekend in Minneapolis. Punk and Cody would have their own heated exchange just minutes later.

Nick Aldis, Gunther, WWE Champion CM Punk and Cody Rhodes are all expected to be in Oakland for the show tonight, and the temperature is very likely going to be cranked even higher from where it was in New York last week.

There is one match that is currently on the schedule for tonight, and that will feature Charlotte Flair going one-on-one with Nia Jax. The winner will advance to SummerSlam to compete in the Five-Way Women's Ladder Match that will crown an Interim WWE Women's Champion.

Both the Men's and Women's United States Champions, Trick Williams and Tiffany Stratton, are being advertised for the show, as is Jade Cargill. Here's everything we currently know about tonight's edition of the Blue Brand. Check back for updates as more matches and segments are likely to be announced ahead of the broadcast.

Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax - Winner Advances to SummerSlam Five-Way Ladder Match

Five women will have the opportunity to become the Interim WWE Women's Champion when they compete in a Ladder Match at SummerSlam. Women's United States Champion Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill have already earned their way into the match, but it's how The Storm qualified that set up tonight's match-up.

Charlotte Flair wanted revenge on Jade Cargill after she attacked Alexa Bliss with a steel chair the week prior, and The Queen could not wait until the end of her match with Nia Jax. Flair's assault on Cargill actually punched her ticket to Minneapolis, and because of the disqualification finish, Nia Jax was granted this second chance opportunity against Charlotte.

How to watch WWE SmackDown tonight:

Watch: USA Network

WWE SmackDown time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)

WWE SmackDown location:

Location: Oakland Arena, Oakland, California

WWE Smackdown card (Announced):

Charlotte Flair | WWE

Five-Way Ladder Match Qualifier: Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax

Saturday Night's Main Event Fallout