WWE SmackDown Preview (10/16/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
The push toward WWE Crown Jewel continues tonight in Sacramento, California.
Friday Night SmackDown will emanate from the Golden 1 Center, and WWE's "Golden Boy" will be in the house for a face-to-face meeting with his old mentor.
Cody Rhodes should be celebrating the theatrical release of Street Fighter, in which he portrays the popular character Guile, but instead he's ready to go scorched-earth on Randy Orton. The American Nightmare has been haunted by his brief moment of mercy at Sunday Night's Main Event, and is vowing to kick The Viper's head clean off his shoulders the next chance he gets.
Will Cody get that opportunity tonight, or will The Viper be wise and keep a clear distance when he meets Rhodes in the center of the ring? We'll all find out together in just a few hours.
The next chapters of two heated rivalries will also be written tonight as Paige looks to get even against Nikki Bella after she was betrayed by the WWE Hall of Famer during SummerSlam weekend, and R-Truth is out to prove that Damian Priest has no one else to blame but himself for his recent shortcomings.
CM Punk, Kevin Owens, Gunther, Men's United States Champion Trick Williams, Jade Cargill and the brand new Miss Money in the Bank, Tiffany Stratton, are all being advertised for the show as well. Here's everything we currently known about tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. Check back for updates as the card is always subject to change.
Paige vs. Nikki Bella
It's no secret that Nikki Bella is pushing for an opportunity to challenge Chelsea Green for the WWE Women's Championship, but the WWE Hall of Famer still has issues with Paige that need to be resolved. The anti-diva is still looking to settle the score from SummerSlam when both Nikki and Brie Bella attacked her after their six-woman tag team match. Perhaps she'll get a measure of revenge tonight in Sacramento.
R-Truth vs. Damian Priest
Damian Priest is not thrilled with where he's at in his career these days, and he's placing the blame squarely on the shoulders of his now former friend and tag team partner R-Truth. After losing the WWE Tag Team Championship, and failing on multiple occasions to win the AAA World Tag Team Titles, Priest dropped Truth out of pure frustration that has yet to subside. Was Truth really holding Priest back? We'll get our answer later tonight when they meet one-on-one during SmackDown.
How to watch WWE SmackDown tonight:
Watch: USA Network
WWE SmackDown time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)
WWE SmackDown location:
Location: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California
WWE Smackdown card (Announced):
- Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton meet face-to-face
- Paige vs. Nikki Bella
- R-Truth vs. Damian Priest
Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.comFollow RickUcchino