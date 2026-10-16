WWE SmackDown Preview (10/16/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

The push toward WWE Crown Jewel continues tonight in Sacramento, California.

Friday Night SmackDown will emanate from the Golden 1 Center, and WWE's "Golden Boy" will be in the house for a face-to-face meeting with his old mentor.

Cody Rhodes should be celebrating the theatrical release of Street Fighter, in which he portrays the popular character Guile, but instead he's ready to go scorched-earth on Randy Orton. The American Nightmare has been haunted by his brief moment of mercy at Sunday Night's Main Event, and is vowing to kick The Viper's head clean off his shoulders the next chance he gets.

Will Cody get that opportunity tonight, or will The Viper be wise and keep a clear distance when he meets Rhodes in the center of the ring? We'll all find out together in just a few hours.

The next chapters of two heated rivalries will also be written tonight as Paige looks to get even against Nikki Bella after she was betrayed by the WWE Hall of Famer during SummerSlam weekend, and R-Truth is out to prove that Damian Priest has no one else to blame but himself for his recent shortcomings.

CM Punk, Kevin Owens, Gunther, Men's United States Champion Trick Williams, Jade Cargill and the brand new Miss Money in the Bank, Tiffany Stratton, are all being advertised for the show as well. Here's everything we currently known about tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. Check back for updates as the card is always subject to change.

Paige vs. Nikki Bella

Paige vs. Nikki Bella | WWE

It's no secret that Nikki Bella is pushing for an opportunity to challenge Chelsea Green for the WWE Women's Championship, but the WWE Hall of Famer still has issues with Paige that need to be resolved. The anti-diva is still looking to settle the score from SummerSlam when both Nikki and Brie Bella attacked her after their six-woman tag team match. Perhaps she'll get a measure of revenge tonight in Sacramento.

R-Truth vs. Damian Priest

R-Truth vs. Damian Priest | WWE

Damian Priest is not thrilled with where he's at in his career these days, and he's placing the blame squarely on the shoulders of his now former friend and tag team partner R-Truth. After losing the WWE Tag Team Championship, and failing on multiple occasions to win the AAA World Tag Team Titles, Priest dropped Truth out of pure frustration that has yet to subside. Was Truth really holding Priest back? We'll get our answer later tonight when they meet one-on-one during SmackDown.

How to watch WWE SmackDown tonight:

Watch: USA Network

WWE SmackDown time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)

WWE SmackDown location:

Location: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

WWE Smackdown card (Announced):

Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton meet face-to-face

Paige vs. Nikki Bella

R-Truth vs. Damian Priest