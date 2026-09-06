WWE Sunday Night's Main Event Results, Highlights and Live Blog

The future of WWE will come into focus at Sunday Night's Main Event.

The company has altered its traditional Saturday Night's Main Event format for a Sunday this go-around, and they've loaded up top matches for the show, which takes place inside the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

The main event of the show is a battle for WWE's future. Bron Breakker vs. Oba Femi. Femi is coming off a historic SummerSlam event last month, which saw him defeat Brock Lesnar. At the end of that match, Lesnar called Femi the future. Bron Breakker took exception to this.

Breakker has confronted Femi on numerous occasions and talked about how he was once labeled as WWE's future. Femi stole that spotlight from Breakker and now they will battle for the crown.

The wild card of this match is the status of Paul Heyman. Heyman has been a manager for Breakker in The Vision faction since WrestleMania last year. Heyman also managed Lesnar during his matches with Femi this year, which has led to a newfound respect between the two men.

Heyman has declared that this was a match both men needed to win and neither could afford to lose. Who will come out on top? We'll find out at Sunday Night's Main Event.

Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi | WWE

The other top match on the show is a WrestleMania 42 rematch between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton. This time, Pat McAfee is nowhere to be found. It's just Orton and Rhodes and both have gotten supremely personal throughout the build.

Orton has accused Rhodes of being obsessed with the WWE Championship. Orton has told Rhodes that he cares more about the title than his own family. Rhodes is looking for revenge. Orton cost Rhodes his Undisputed WWE Championship match with CM Punk at SummerSlam. Now, both men will finally settle the score.

Sunday Night's Main Event is rounded out by two other matches and possibly three. Jade Cargill, Mia Yim, and B-Fab take on Charlotte Flair, Tatum Paxley, and Alexa Bliss in a six-woman tag team match and Lil Yachty will face Baron Corbin. If Yachty lasts a full five minutes in the match, Corbin will immediately defend his WWE United States Championship against Trick Williams.

WWE Sunday Night's Main Event results:

-Dominik Mysterio defeated Joe Hendry on the Sunday Night's Main Event pre-show

-The main part of the show started with a special concert from Quavo. After he performed, Lil Yachty and Trick Williams were shown backstage. Williams told Yachty that they trained for this and that he would see him out in the ring when he lasts five minutes. Yachy then made his entrance and was followed by Baron Corbin.

-Prior to the bell ringing, Corbin told Yachty he had one last chance to back out. Yachty instead hit him with a microphone and the match was on.

-Lil Yachty survived five minutes with Baron Corbin. Yachty's entourage got involved in the match to try and help Yachty. They did, but Corbin ended up beating up all of them. Corbin tried to put Yachty through a table from the top rope. Instead, Yachty hit a low blow on Corbin with the referee's back turned. This came with ten seconds left in the match and the time expired.

-Trick Williams walked down to the ring and his WWE United States Championship was immediatley started.

-Trick Williams defeated Baron Corbin to win the WWE Men's United States Championship. Williams and Corbin traded offense early in the match, but neither could get a pin on the other. Corbin kicked out of Williams spinning boot kick. Williams kicked out of Deep Six.

-A frustrated Corbin tried to use the title belt to hit Williams, but Yachty stopped him from doing so. This left Corbin open. Williams connected with his Trick Shot and made the cover for the victory.

Booking Grade: 8/10

Ok, neither of these matches were stop you in your tracks good. Standard matches, but they did their job. Yachty got a lot of offense in -- an eye-roll inducing amount. That said, the five minutes got over with the audience and set the table for Trick.

Trick Williams is the new United States Champion. Smart booking. Give the fans what they want. Boom. Easy money.

-A hype vignette aired that told the story of the Bron Breakker and Oba Femi feud. Femi was shown walking backstage.