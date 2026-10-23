WWE SmackDown Preview (10/23/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

It's ladies night as WWE SmackDown emanates from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, Canada.

The Women's Division on the Blue Brand will take center stage with three huge matches, including the latest title defense for WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green.

Green is just two weeks away from facing Women's World Champion Liv Morgan for the 2026 Women's Crown Jewel Championship, but she has two major hurdles to clear first, starting with Morgan's Judgment Day cohort Roxanne Perez.

The WWE Women's Tag Team Titles will also be on the line as the brand-new championships, Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley, defend their gold for the first time against Michin and B-Fab. Last but certainly not least, months of building animosity will finally boil over as Giulia battles Blake Monroe in a Street Fight.

The reigning WWE Men's Tag Team Champions will be in action as well tonight, albeit in a non-title match. Haku will accompany Tama & Talla Tonga down to the ring as they take on Shinsuke Nakamura and Kyoki.

CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Gunther, and Jade Cargill are all being advertised for the show as well. Here's everything we currently know about tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Check back for updates as the card is always subject to change.

WWE Women's Championship Match: Chelsea Green vs. Roxanne Perez

Chelsea Green vs. Roxanne Perez | WWE

Just days after competing in a brutal Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, where Tiffany Stratton walked away with the briefcase, Roxanne Perez found another way to earn a shot at becoming the WWE Women's Champion. Thanks to some Judgment Day interference, The Prodigy pinned Chelsea Green in an impromptu non-title match on Monday Night Raw. Now she has the opportunity to do it again on Chelsea's show, this time with the gold on the line.

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Alexa Bliss & Tatum Paxley vs. Michin & B-Fab

Alexa Bliss & Tatum Paxley vs. Michin & B-Fab | WWE

Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley were not even scheduled to challenge for the Women's Tag Team Titles two weeks ago, but after Charlotte Flair was the victim of a 3-on-1 backstage assault, Bliss filled in as Tater's partner, and they knocked off Fatal Influence to win the gold. As fate would have it, two of the women who attacked The Queen are the first up to challenge the new champions for the tag team titles. Will Michin and B-Fab add insult to injury by ending Bliss and Paxley's reign early?

Street Fight: Giulia vs. Blake Monroe

Giulia vs. Blake Monroe | WWE

Strap in folks, this one could get messy. Giulia and Blake Monroe have a rivalry that dates back to their days together in Stardom, and The Glamour made The Beautiful Madness her first target when she arrived on Friday Night SmackDown back in May. Monroe blindsided Giulia during the company's trip to London, and these two have been fighting each other in the ring and backstage ever since. General Manager Nick Aldis has ordered them to settle things tonight in a Street Fight.

WWE Tag Team Champions Tama Tonga & Tama Tonga vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Kyoki in a non-title match

Tama Tonga & Tama Tonga vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Kyoki | WWE

Much like Giulia and Blake Monroe, Shinsuke Nakamura and Tama Tonga share a deep-rooted history that first began when they crossed paths in Japan. When their rivalry flared up again in WWE, the King of Strong Style recruited fellow NJPW alum Kyoki to help him in his quest to take the WWE Tag Team Championship from The MFT's. The new team known as Bakusai will get a chance to earn a title shot when they face the champs tonight without the gold on the line.

How to watch WWE SmackDown tonight:

Watch: USA Network

WWE SmackDown time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)

WWE SmackDown location:

Location: Toyota Arena, Ontario, Canada

WWE Smackdown card (Announced):

Chelsea Green (c) vs. Roxanne Perez for the WWE Women's Championship

Alexa Bliss & Tatum Paxley (c) vs. Michin & B-Fab for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Street Fight: Giulia vs. Blake Monroe

WWE Tag Team Champions Tama Tonga & Tama Tonga vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Kyoki in a non-title match