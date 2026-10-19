How to Watch WWE Crown Jewel 2026: Date, Special Start Time, Match Card, Location & Live Stream

It's been nearly a full calendar year since Roman Reigns was last beaten in a match, and Sami Zayn might finally earn a bit of respect from members of the SmackDown locker room if he can hand The OTC his first loss of 2026.

WWE is currently scheduled to return to Saudi Arabia on Saturday, November 7, for the annual Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, where, for the third year in a row, the top four titleholders in the company will battle it out to call themselves the Men's and Women's Crown Jewel Champions.

Roman Reigns is coming off a successful defense of his World Heavyweight Championship against LA Knight at Money in the Bank, while Sami Zayn has spent the past few weeks fighting off a myriad of top challengers over on the Blue Brand. Now these former Bloodline brothers are on a collision course with each other.

After she successfully regained her Women's World Championship in a triple threat match against Stephanie Vaquer and Becky Lynch earlier this month in New Orleans, Liv Morgan now has the opportunity to become the first two-time Women's Crown Jewel Champion.

Morgan won the inaugural title back in 2024 when she defeated then-WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax at Crown Jewel, but she missed out on the opportunity to go back-to-back the following year.

Reigning WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green, meanwhile, is still on a mission to prove her worthiness of being a champion after she captured the interim title (she is now recognized as the permanent WWE Women's Champion) at SummerSlam back in August.

Liv Morgan vs. Chelsea Green | WWE

Assuming she can stave off challenges from WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella and Roxanne Perez over the next couple of weeks, Green will have the opportunity to silence some doubters — including Liv Morgan — when she takes on the self-proclaimed "Greatest Women's World Champion of All Time."

Here's everything we currently know about this year's edition of WWE Crown Jewel 2026. Check back for updates as more matches are expected to be announced for the card in the coming days.

WWE Crown Jewel date:

Date: Saturday, November 7, 2026

WWE Crown Jewel start times:

Start time: 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT)

WWE Crown Jewel location:

Location: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

How To Watch WWE Crown Jewel:

Streaming: ESPN Unlimited. Also available via paid ESPN subscriptions with Fubo TV, Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV Streaming, Spectrum TV and Verizon in the United States. International streaming available on Netflix.

WWE Crown Jewel card (Announced):

Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn | WWE

2026 Men's Crown Jewel Championship: World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE Champion Sami Zayn

2026 Women's Crown Jewel Championship: Women's World Champion Liv Morgan vs. WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green