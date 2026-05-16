Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown took place at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina.

Last week's episode focused on the polarizing Gingerbread Man funeral that was sprinkled throughout the show. With that angle seemingly in the rearview mirror, WWE was free to change gears and start the blue brand's build to Clash in Italy.

Tonight's show kicked off with the duo responsible for last week's funeral, United States Champion Trick Williams and Lil Yachty. This was a homecoming for Williams, and the crowd welcomed him like a conquering hero. Williams spoke about his history in the city and put over his mother sitting in the front row.

🗣️ WHOOP THAT TRICK!



United States Champion @_trickwilliams has returned home to South Carolina!! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/VX8Or2wk9I — WWE (@WWE) May 16, 2026

Trick was interrupted by The Miz and Kit Wilson. Lil Yachty reminds Miz and Wilson that they are cursed by Danhausen. Wilson responded with another obnoxious poem, and Yachty fired back with one of his own. This back-and-forth led to an impromptu non-title match that saw Williams pick up a victory over The Miz with a Trick Shot.

Cathy Kelley speaks to Carmelo Hayes backstage, who hypes up his match later this evening against Ricky Saints. Ricky interrupts, and they exchange words ahead of their match tonight. Hayes said looking at Saints is like looking at himself in a dirty mirror.

Talking some HEAT! 🔥@Carmelo_WWE has returned on a mission, but @starkmanjones wants to RUIN his comeback. 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/OBHKbDfj47 — WWE (@WWE) May 16, 2026

Elsewhere backstage, Nick Aldis briefly speaks with Rey Fenix about his work in AAA. Sami Zayn comes in and asks for another shot at the United States Title. Aldis tells him he already had his rematch and needs to earn another one. Zayn had an entitled hissy fit, and Fenix returned, trying to calm Zayn down, telling him he doesn't even recognize him anymore.

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Paige and Brie Bella are backstage with Cathy Kelley. They put over the competition in the division before they're interrupted by Nia Jax and Lash Legend, who say they want them to win tonight and on Monday so they can get their titles back at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Brie Bella and Paige were in action next as they picked up a win over the recently dysfunctional team of Giulia and Kiana James.

Cathy Kelley is backstage with WWE Women's United States Champion Tiffany Stratton. In the background, you can see Giulia and Kiana James fighting about losing their tag match. Chelsea Green returns, and Stratton tries to let Green know they aren't meant to be a team, but it all goes over Green's head.

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes made his way to the ring to address Gunther. Rhodes made it clear he intended to have Gunther sign a contract to join the blue brand and then sign an additional contract for their title match at Clash in Italy. Gunther comes out and complains that he's the biggest transfer from Raw to SmackDown ever, and Cody is trying to make it all about him like a typical American.

Gunther keeps grandstanding about signing the contract until Royce Keys comes out. Keys declares if Gunther won't sign it, he will. Keys heads to the ring to sign the contract but Gunther rips the pen out of his hand before he can. This brings out Nick Aldis who declares since Gunther wanted to be cute about this Gunther can face Royce Keys tonight and the winner will face Cody at the PLE.

AIGHT THEN! 👊



With The Ring General avoiding signing the contract, @RealNickAldis has made @RealRoyceKeys vs. @Gunther_AUT TONIGHT with the winner earning a WWE Championship shot at Clash in Italy!! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/lvGK7RVskO — WWE (@WWE) May 16, 2026

The MFTs formulate a game plan backstage. Solo Sikoa wants to go with Talla Tonga to talk with Royce Keys while Tama Tonga prepares to hurt Damian Priest and put him on the shelf with his partner R-Truth. Once they leave Shinsuke Nakamura once again approached Tama, but before Tama can really say anything Talla returns to takes out Nakamura, choke slamming him through a table.

Gunther and Nick Aldis argue backstage. Aldis told Gunther he overplayed his hand and now he has to earn his title shot tonight. Gunther responded by telling Aldis he should be thankful that he's there.

Back in the ring, Carmelo Hayes returned to the ring for the first time in over a month to face Ricky Saints. The finish saw Saints try to win the match with his feet on the ropes, but the referee catches him. Hayes uses the opportunity to roll up Saints and use the ropes himself to score the pinfall victory.

R-Truth speaks to Royce Keys backstage and thanks him for helping out last week against the MFTs and offers him a spot in the "New Judgment Day." Keys told him he'd think about it and walked away. Damian Priest came in and mentioned that the MFTs are taking everyone out but leaving Keys alone, and said he doesn't trust him and told Truth to be careful.

Elsewhere backstage, Danhausen is shown in his secret lair, seemingly working on a much larger clone version of himself.

Back in the ring, Damian Priest picked up a victory over Tama Tonga with South of Heaven. After the match, Solo Sikoa and Talla Tonga hit the ring and attack Priest.

Sami Zayn vented his frustrations to a planked Johnny Gargano backstage while Candice LeRae continues to be frustrated by her husband's current state. With the Motor City Machine Guns recently being released, will Zayn be the man to snap Gargano out of his current state?

Jade Cargill, Michin, and B-Fab made their way to the ring to speak with the WWE Universe. Cargill announced she'll get her rematch with Rhea Ripley at Clash in Italy. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss interrupt, noting that everyone is tired of hearing Cargill talk. This led to a tag match, which Bliss and Flair won by disqualification after Cargill interfered.

Cathy Kelley speaks with Fatal Influence in the locker room, who declare it's only a matter of time until the entire SmackDown Women's division falls at their feet. Bliss and Flair speak backstage, frustrated about being outnumbered with Rhea Ripley not around this week. They agree that Ripley owes them one, and it appears the three will team up again soon.

Solo Sikoa once again approached Royce Keys backstage about joining The MFTs. Sikoa said he could help Keys beat Gunther tonight and become WWE Champion. Keys said he's got this, and Sikoa reminded him that Jacob Fatu said the same thing about Roman Reigns.

In the main event of the show, Gunther defeated Royce Keys after Keys got distracted dealing with Solo Sikoa. Following the match, Rhodes laid out The Ring General with a Cross Rhodes as WWE SmackDown went off the air.

GUNTHER is headed to ITALY. 👊



No thanks to Solo Sikoa, @Gunther_AUT takes down @RealRoyceKeys to become the NEW No. 1 Contender! pic.twitter.com/v8dThFyeaP — WWE (@WWE) May 16, 2026

WWE SmackDown quick results:

Trick Williams defeated The Miz

Paige and Brie Bella defeated Giulia and Kiana James

Carmelo Hayes defeated Ricky Saints

Damian Priest defeated Tama Tonga

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair defeated Michin and B-Fab

Gunther defeated Royce Keys