WWE SmackDown Preview (5/15/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Easy to find, hard to beat.

Friday Night SmackDown is the home of WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, and now, thanks to some backstage politicking by Paul Heyman, the same can be said for Gunther.

The American Nightmare and The Career Killer are on a collision course for Clash in Italy coming up on Sunday, May 31, but before the contract for that WWE Championship match could be signed last week, Rhodes was forced to fight off a blindside attack from his next challenger.

Both Cody Rhodes and Gunther are expected to be in Columbia, South Carolina tonight as the next episode of the Blue Brand emanates from Colonial Life Arena. It's anyone's guess as to what will happen next between these two, with their upcoming showdown a little over two weeks away.

WWE Women's Champion Rhea Ripley is facing challenges from new and old foes alike. Jade Cargill, Michin and B-Fab made their return to SmackDown last week and cost Ripley, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss their six-woman tag team match against Fatal Influence.

The formidable trio then left all three woman laying, as The Storm sent a clear message that she has returned to reclaim the title she lost at WrestleMania 42. Although Jacy Jayne may take issue with those plans.

Trick Williams is still the WWE Men's United States Champion after he defeated Sami Zayn at Backlash. Danhausen and his clones also got the better of The Miz and Kit Wilson last Saturday night in Tampa. Perhaps both Trick Willy and Danhausen can finally turn the page on these rivalries and start a new chapter tonight in Columbia.

Ricky Saints and Royce Keys are two relative newcomers on SmackDown, but they've quickly been gaining momentum these past few Friday nights. There are currently no matches that have been booked for tonight's show, but it would not be surprising at all to see both of these men wind up on the card.

WWE Women's United States Champion Tiffany Stratton is among the WWE Superstars who are being advertised for this week's SmackDown. She's fresh off a successful title defense against Kiana James, but we all know that Giulia is looking to get another opportunity at winning back the gold.

Tiffany Stratton | WWE

Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton are both being advertised for tonight's show as well, but neither man has been seen since WrestleMania. Will they show up? We'll find out in due time.

Make sure to check back for updates as matches and segments will be officially announced prior to SmackDown going live on the USA Network.

How to watch WWE SmackDown tonight:

Watch: USA Network

WWE SmackDown time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)

WWE SmackDown location:

Location: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, South Carolina

WWE Smackdown card (Announced):

Fallout from WWE Backlash