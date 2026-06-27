WWE SmackDown Results (6/26/26): Cody Rhodes Confronts Potential SummerSlam Opponent

This evening's episode of WWE SmackDown took place at the O2 Arena in London, England.

Last week's episode saw Cody Rhodes successfully defend his WWE Championship against Gunther twice, each time due to Sami Zayn either fast-counting Gunther as the referee or attacking him during the rematch to end in a disqualification. Jey Uso and Liv Morgan also won their respective matches to advance to the finals of the King and Queen of the Ring Tournament.

You can check out the quick match results for this evening's episode of SmackDown by scrolling to the bottom of the article.

WWE SmackDown results:

This week's episode kicked off with United States Champion Trick Williams and Lil Yachty. Williams officially reveals he wasn't on the show last week because he was getting married to Lash Legend, calling it the best day of his life. Trick turns his attention to his Night of Champions opponent, Ricky Saints.

Saints was quick to interrupt but was buried by the crowd, who greeted him with a "who are you?" chant. Williams and Saints went back and forth on the microphone, which led to Saints knocking down Yachty. Saints rolled out and Trick went to check on Yachty, allowing Saints to attack him from behind.

"Does your little friend come along with that too?"



Hey, leave @lilyachty out of this! 😡 pic.twitter.com/uL8hqkHVPU — WWE (@WWE) June 27, 2026

Alexa Bliss and Tiffany Stratton are backstage. They are teaming up tonight against Michin and B-Fab, but clearly aren't on the same page. These types of things never end well.

In the opening contest of the show, Michin and B-Fab defeated Alexa Bliss and Tiffany Stratton thanks to a timely assist from Jade Cargill. Following the match, the trio looked to continue their attack on Stratton, but Chelsea Green hit the ring to make the save. A move that Stratton seemed extremely happy about.

The MFTs are no more

Backstage Solo Sikoa is bragging about what he did to Jimmy Uso earlier this week on Raw. This didn't sit well with Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga, who don't want to be dragged into Sikoa's war with the Bloodline. Talla said they heard from the Elders and they are out of the MFTs. Sikoa has a fit, but there's really nothing he can do about it.

An angry Jade Cargill finds Nick Aldis backstage and demands to have a match with Chelsea Green later in the show. Aldis makes the match official.

Back in the ring, Rey Fenix defeated Nathan Frazer to successfully retain the AAA Cruiserweight Championship.

These two are matching each other step for step 👀 pic.twitter.com/gkgc1oTwXU — WWE (@WWE) June 27, 2026

Backstage, the War Raiders confront R-Truth and Damian Priest looking for a title shot. It's implied that the War Raiders' AAA Tag Team Titles might be on the line as well.

LA Knight arrives to SmackDown to confront Solo Sikoa

LA Knight arrives in the parking lot and says even though he's a Raw guy, he's there tonight to get answers, and he'll do it in the ring.

Knight goes straight to the ring and calls out Solo Sikoa, who comes out and meets him in the ring. LA wants to know what's going on with him right now and whether he's trying to fight him. Solo Sikoa said he's not there for a fight and makes it clear that everyone in his family has left him. Knight said he understands that, but worries it just means he's going to return to the Bloodline, and he wants to know why he did what he did on Raw.

Solo Sikoa said he hates the Bloodline and hates that he was even part of the group to begin with. Sikoa said the one thing they have in common is that they hate the Bloodline. Knight has trouble trusting Sikoa that he isn't going right back to the Bloodline. Sikoa said it's different because he has nothing to lose and no family now, and he proposes they work together to take out the Bloodline and have each other's backs.

Knight seems to consider his offer but declines because he can't trust Solo and said he's going to do this on his own like he always does.

Sami Zayn still doesn't have his head on straight

Sami Zayn is backstage with Byron Saxton, Johnny Gargano, and Candice LeRae. Zayn believes everything that has happened to him this year started with him losing his shot at capturing the WWE Championship in Saudi Arabia at the Royal Rumble, and he will be able to redeem himself by winning the title tomorrow at Night of Champions.

Back in the ring, Paige picked up a victory over Jacy Jayne despite the numbers game not being in her favor.

Paige is turning this match around! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Qbn4gnXCks — WWE (@WWE) June 27, 2026

Backstage, we see Danhausen messing with The Miz and Kit Wilson. Matt Cardona comes in and questions Danhausen about how he's been feeling since being electrocuted last week. Danhausen kinda blows it off and leaves with The Miz and Kit Wilson, leaving Cardona to deal with Los Garza, who are looking to get their money back from Danhausen.

Danhausen took The Miz and Kit Wilson to the ring, but he was quickly interrupted by Los Garza. Matt Cardona hit the ring to make the save, and Nick Aldis made an impromptu tag match, which saw Danhausen and Cardona pick up the victory thanks to an assist from The Miz and Kit Wilson and some timely pyrotechnics.

Gunther is in a mood

Byron Saxton tries to speak with Gunther, who is in a very bad mood. Gunther said he's tired of being screwed over by Cody Rhodes and said tomorrow is going to go very differently. The Ring General said he'll tell that to Cody's face later in the show.

No good deed goes unpunished, as Jade Cargill would go on to defeat Chelsea Green, getting revenge for her involvement in her business with Tiffany Stratton earlier in the show.

After the match, Cargill continued to attack Green, which brought out Stratton and Bliss to make the save. This also brought out Michin and B-Fab, and they took out all three women.

Byron Saxton speaks to Solo Sikoa backstage. They are interrupted by Royce Keys. Sikoa asked Keys if he was gonna help him deal with Jacob Fatu, but Keys just wished him good luck and left.

Trick Williams is ready for Ricky Saints

Jackie Redmond speaks to Trick Williams and Lil Yachty backstage. Williams speaks about what happened earlier in the show and makes it very clear that Saints isn't ready for what he's going to do to him tomorrow at Night of Champions.

In the main event of the evening, Giulia defeated Kiana James. After the match, former NXT Superstar Blake Monroe appeared and attacked the Beautiful Madness, signifying her first feud on the main roster.

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes makes his way to the ring to speak to the crowd, but is immediately interrupted by Sami Zayn, who tells Rhodes he regrets how things went down last week as the referee and that he should have been better. Zayn said he never wanted to be involved with Rhodes and Gunther. Rhodes cuts him off with his vintage "ENOUGH" and tells Zayn he's not a victim, he's exhausting. Rhodes compared Zayn to a mosquito.

Cody brings up Zayn's friendship with Kevin Owens and Zayn tells Rhodes to keep KO's name out of his mouth, saying if it wasn't for him, Gunther would be WWE Champion right now. Zayn said after Night of Champions, he won't be champion because of him.

A preview of Night of Champions to close SmackDown

This brought out Gunther, who complained about all the drama and said he only cares about winning the WWE Championship. Gunther said as a referee, Zayn has caused a lot of damage to him, but as a wrestler, he's a non-factor.

King of the Ring finalist Jey Uso interrupts and gives everyone their "warning shot." Gunther attacked Jey Uso, sparking a brawl among all four men. Uso and Rhodes are left standing tall, but then the other King of the Ring finalist, Oba Femi, made his way to the ring, giving Uso an opening to superkick Rhodes. Gunther and Zayn get back involved in the fight, but Rhodes fights back and stands tall as he and Femi face off, teasing a potential SummerSlam main event as WWE SmackDown went off the air.

EVERYONE has their eye on the Undisputed WWE Championship! 👀 pic.twitter.com/GGE2xlJe4m — WWE (@WWE) June 27, 2026

WWE SmackDown quick results:

Michin and B-Fab defeated Alexa Bliss and Tiffany Stratton

Rey Fenix defeated Nathan Frazer to retain the AAA Cruiserweight Championship

Paige defeated Jacy Jayne

Danhausen and Matt Cardona defeated Los Garza

Jade Cargill defeated Chelsea Green

Giulia defeated Kiana James