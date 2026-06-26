WWE SmackDown Preview (6/26/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

The final push to WWE Night of Champions is on as Friday Night SmackDown takes over the famous O2 Arena in London, United Kingdom.

Cody Rhodes is just a day away from defending his WWE Championship against Gunther and Sami Zayn in Saudi Arabia, and the American Nightmare will surely have some things he wants to talk about later this evening.

QB1 was thrust into this situation after his "good friend" Sami Zayn was unable to be a fair and impartial referee this past Friday night when Rhodes defended the gold against Gunther in a Clash in Italy rematch. Independence Day fireworks may pop off early if all three of these men get into the ring at the same time tonight.

Scream Mode are coming off another successful defense of their WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. Paige and Brie Bella knocked off Bayley and Lyra Valkyria this past Monday afternoon, moments before Lyra's shocking heel turn, but now Paige will be tasked with flying solo for the first time since she returned to WWE back in April.

It's been nearly a decade since Paige last wrestled a singles match in WWE, doing so back when Mercedes Moné was still competing as Sasha Banks. That streak will come to an end tonight when she goes one-on-one with two-time NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne in her home country.

Paige | WWE

Jade Cargill will challenge Tiffany Stratton for the Women's United States Championship on Saturday, but first, The Storm will ascend upon her friend (?) Chelsea Green, and former business associates Giulia and Kiana James are also set to face off against one another.

Lastly, AAA Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix is preparing to put on a show for the folks in the United Kingdom. He's scheduled to take on Nathan Frazer in what is sure to be a fast-paced, high-flying spectacle.

Danhausen, Matt Cardona, Solo Sikoa and others are expected to be on the show tonight as well. Here's everything we know about the Night of Champions go-home edition of WWE SmackDown. Check back for updates as more matches and segments may be officially announced for the show ahead of airtime.

How to watch WWE SmackDown tonight:

Watch: USA Network

WWE SmackDown time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)

WWE SmackDown location:

Location: The O2 Arena, London, United Kingdom

WWE Smackdown SPOILERS:

Match results from the show that was recorded on Tuesday, June 23.

WWE Smackdown card (Announced):

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes to appear

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Paige vs. Jacy Jayne

Jade Cargill vs. Chelsea Green

Giulia vs. Kiana James

AAA Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix vs. Nathan Frazer