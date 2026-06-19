WWE SmackDown Preview (6/19/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Night of Champions is just over a week away, but the top prize in the entire company will be up for grabs tonight on Friday Night SmackDown.

Cody Rhodes was able to escape Clash in Italy with the WWE Championship still in his possession, but it may have been a different story had the referee spotted Gunther's foot underneath the bottom rope on the decisive pinfall.

In light of the controversial finish, The Ring General was granted a rematch and his legal team was able to negotiate a special stipulation. Gunther felt he could no longer trust the decision-making of WWE officials and appointed the last real good guy left in WWE to make sure this match is called right down the middle.

None other than Cody Rhodes' good friend Sami Zayn.

That match will air in its entirety, commercial-free, on The USA Network. A grand finale to one of the more high-stakes episodes of Friday Night SmackDown in recent memory.

Three spots on the Night of Champions card will be up for grabs as the King and Queen of the Ring semifinals rounds conclude, and a No. 1 Contender's Match is held to determine Trick Williams' challenger for the Men's United States Championship in Saudi Arabia.

Damian Priest & R-Truth will also be putting the WWE Tag Team Championship on the line, while WWE Women's Champion Rhea Ripley — despite her knee injury — and WWE Women's United States Champion Tiffany Stratton are being advertised for the show. Here's everything we know about tonight's SmackDown in Kansas City. Make sure to check back for updates.

WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Gunther with Special Guest Referee Sami Zayn

Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther | WWE

The friendship of Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn has become increasingly strained over the past several weeks. It's clear that neither man fully trusts the other at this point in time, which is why it was such a genius move for Gunther to make Zayn the special guest referee for tonight's big title fight.

Rhodes has proclaimed that Sami will never be WWE Champion as long as he holds the belt. Could those words come back to haunt him in Kansas City?

Queen of the Ring Semifinals: Women's World Champion Liv Morgan vs. Charlotte Flair

Liv Morgan vs. Charlotte Flair | WWE

The Judgment Day had three opportunities to win the crown at the start of the Queen of the Ring Tournament, but now the group's hopes of earning a guaranteed WWE Women's Title shot at SummerSlam rest solely on the shoulders of Women's World Champion Liv Morgan.

If Morgan is going to advance to face IYO SKY in the finals at Night of Champions, she'll have to do something she's never done before — beat Charlotte Flair.

King of the Ring Semifinals: Jey Uso vs. Je'Von Evans

Jey Uso vs. Je'Von Evans | WWE

Jey Uso has been tasked by his Tribal Chief with winning the King of the Ring Tournament and returning the WWE Championship to The Bloodline at SummerSlam. Jey was able to advance out of a stacked opening round fatal 4-way thanks to a Samoan Spike from Solo Sikoa that was intended to help Royce Keys.

He'll have his hands full tonight against young Je'Von Evans, who is as hungry as he is talented to prove that he can win big-time matches.

WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Damian Priest & R-Truth vs. Tama Tonga & Talla Tonga

Damian Priest & R-Truth vs. Tama Tonga & Talla Tonga | WWE

Damian Priest and R-Truth have had their hands full with the MFT's for the past several weeks. Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga have been making life very difficult for the WWE Tag Team Champions as Priest has battled trust issues with Royce Keys, and now, old friend and rival Finn Balor calls the Blue Brand home.

Balor and Tama Tonga were two of the founding members of the Bullet Club in NJPW. Will Priest and Truth be able to overcome all these distractions and retain their gold tonight?

Men's United States Championship No. 1 Contender's Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Ricky Saints

Carmelo Hayes vs. Ricky Saints | WWE

Trick Williams will be putting his Men's United States Championship on the line at Night of Champions, but will it be against his old running buddy, Carmelo Hayes, or will it be against Absolute Ricky Saints? After trading wins over one another, both Hayes and Saints have laid claim to being the No. 1 Contender. They'll settle the score once and for all later tonight when they meet in the ring on Friday Night SmackDown.

How to watch WWE SmackDown tonight:

Watch: USA Network

WWE SmackDown time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)

WWE SmackDown location:

Location: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Missouri

WWE Smackdown card (Announced):

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Gunther for the WWE Championship with Special Guest Referee Sami Zayn

Queen of the Ring Semifinals: Women's World Champion Liv Morgan vs. Charlotte Flair

King of the Ring Semifinals: Jey Uso vs. Je'Von Evans

Damian Priest & R-Truth vs. Tama Tonga & Talla Tonga for the WWE Tag Team Championship

Carmelo Hayes vs. Ricky Saints, winner advances to challenge Trick Williams for the Men's United States Championship at Night of Champions