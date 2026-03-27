WWE SmackDown Results, Highlights & Live Blog (3/27/26)

The road to WrestleMania 42 runs through the Steel City of Pittsburgh for tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown.

With the Showcase of the Immortals being only three weeks away, you can expect plenty of big events on tonight's show to set up WWE's most important event of the year.

Last week, it was announced that Cody Rhodes was set to return on tonight's episode of SmackDown as well as appear on The Pat McAfee Show earlier in the week. Oddly, Rhodes' appearance on McAfee never took place, and advertisements for his return on tonight's show have disappeared.

However, we do know that Rhodes' WrestleMania opponent, Randy Orton, will be in the house this evening. What does The Viper have planned after brutally attacking Matt Cardona last week? Tune in to find out.

Randy Orton | WWE

Last week's episode of SmackDown appeared to end with Orton attacking Cardona at ringside. However, the ongoing brawl throughout the evening between Jacob Fatu and Drew McIntyre reached its boiling point as the two men fell off a large structure outside of the building to close the show.

General Manager Nick Aldis promises to have an update on Fatu and McIntyre's condition later tonight.

The Women's Tag Team Title scene continues to heat up heading into WrestleMania as The Bella Twins will take on Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair. Each team has cost the other their title shot against Nia Jax and Lash Legend in recent weeks. If one team can get a definitive win tonight, that should put them in line for another shot against the champs.

It will also be Tiffy Time tonight in the PPG Paints Arena as Tiffany Stratton continues to look for her path to WrestleMania next month as she goes one-on-one with Women's United States Champion Giulia. If Stratton picks up a non-title victory over the Beautiful Madness, it should put her in line for a title match at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Giulia vs. Tiffany Stratton | WWE

Also set for tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, Grammy award-winning artist Jelly Roll will step into the ring for his first-ever singles match as he goes one-on-one with Kit Wilson. Will this match lead to a tag team match of sorts at WrestleMania next month? We'll find out soon enough.

WWE SmackDown results:

Tonight's episode kicks off with a recap package of last week's show featuring Randy Orton explaining his actions against Cody Rhodes and beating up Matt Cardona.

Randy Orton makes his way to the ring to speak with the WWE Universe. Orton says two weeks ago, Cody Rhodes looked him in the eye and told him he needed to be the best version of himself he could be and to listen to the voices in his head. Orton says he shut out the voices in his head a long time ago.

"I can't be held responsible for what happens next."@RandyOrton is letting the voices take over 👀 pic.twitter.com/Kr34QjCYSa — WWE (@WWE) March 28, 2026

Orton says he's been thinking about his 15th World Championship for years, and when Cody gave him his blessing, he listened to the voices again, and he can't be held responsible for what happens next. Orton is about to reveal who he's been talking with on the phone lately, but before he can, he's interrupted by Matt Cardona. Orton yells at Cardona, who hits Orton with the microphone in the face, knocking him out of the ring. The crowd chants for Randy. This heel turn is not working.

Backstage General Manager Nick Aldis is with Trick Williams and informs him that he's going to have a match at WrestleMania next month. Williams is excited and runs down everyone he needs to tell. Sami Zayn comes in and asks about his WrestleMania match, and Aldis tells him there's nothing for him right now. Zayn goes to walk away, but attacks Williams instead before telling Aldis he'll be on WrestleMania.

The Bella Twins vs. Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair.

Keep refreshing throughout the evening for The Takedown on SI's live coverage of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown.

WWE SmackDown card:

The Bella Twins vs. Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair

Tiffany Stratton vs. WWE Women's United States Champion Giulia

Jelly Roll vs. Kit Wilson

Nick Aldis will provide an update on the condition of Drew McIntyre and Jacob Fatu