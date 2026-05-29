WWE SmackDown Results (5/29/26): Is Cody Rhodes Ready for Clash in Italy?

This afternoon's episode of WWE SmackDown took place at the Palau Olímpic de Badalona in Barcelona, Spain.

Last week's episode saw WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defeat Sami Zayn in the main event of the show in a non-title match.

You can check out the quick match results for this afternoon's episode of SmackDown by scrolling to the bottom of the article.

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown kicked off with Jade Cargill, Michin, and B-Fab coming to the ring to speak to the WWE Universe. The crowd wasn't thrilled to see any of them and loudly chanted for Rhea Ripley instead. Cargill claimed the crowd is just mad because she does what she wants. The crowd responded by telling her to "shut the f**k up."

Cargill's opponent this weekend at Clash in Italy, WWE Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, interrupted, and the crowd was much happier. Ripley said 90% of Cargill's success comes from her using other people to make herself look better. Ripley reminds Cargill that when it's one-on-one, she beat her at WrestleMania and she'll do it again on Sunday.

Cargill tries to retort but is drowned out by another loud "shut the f**k up" chant. Whatever she said brought out Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. Flair said she's out there talking like a Hall of Famer when she's only been there for five minutes. B-Fab tries to defend Cargill, but Flair shuts her down. Bliss said Cargill has the ego of a legend but the resume of a rookie. Cargill called Bliss Flair's rag doll.

"I've gone toe-to-toe on the mic and with people in this ring that are way better than you, so do not make me embarrass you before your career has even started!"



DAMN ALEXA DIDN'T NEED TO DO JADE LIKE THAT 😭#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/fCSHwpk2Va — The Movement - Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) May 29, 2026

Bliss warns Cargill not to come at her again. This brought out SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, who made an impromptu matchup between Bliss and Cargill. The match went how you would expect, with Cargill hitting Bliss with Jaded to score the pinfall victory. After the match, Cargill hit Bliss with a second Jaded on a steel chair.

Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn continue to have words

Cathy Kelley was backstage with WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Before they can really get into anything, they are interrupted by Sami Zayn, who asks Rhodes if he has anything to say to him. Rhodes said he has nothing to say to him. Zayn said Rhodes should start by saying he's sorry, making it clear he didn't ask for the match last week.

Rhodes points out that Zayn had the chance to help him when Gunther was choking him out last week but he chose not to. Zayn said he wanted to help, but chose not to so he could be taught a lesson. Rhodes said after he's done with Gunther tonight perhaps he'll teach Zayn another lesson.

Sami Zayn tells Cody Rhodes that he left him to get choked out by Gunther last week so he could learn a lesson#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/h82LU7wynC — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) May 29, 2026

Elsewhere backstage, Danhausen speaks with Nick Aldis about his experiment equipment not making it overseas, and wants to know what he's supposed to do. Aldis said he wants him to appear in front of the people and to improvise his experiments. Danhausen excitedly leaves, and Aldis didn't have enough time to explain what he meant.

The Miz comes in complaining about Kit Wilson not being there and not wanting to wrestle Axiom. In the background, you see Danhausen gathering equipment for his experiment. Aldis informs Miz that his match is next while the power dims, Danhausen is back at work on his experiment, and Aldis isn't thrilled.

BARCELONAHAUSEN 🔥🔥🔥



THE EXPERIMENTS WILL CONTINUE!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/EjkVFof7Dk — The Movement - Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) May 29, 2026

Back in the ring, the power outage issues from Danhausen continue, which ultimately assist the hometown hero Axiom to pick up a huge win over The Miz.

Can Damian Priest and Royce Keys co-exist?

Backstage, Damian Priest and R-Truth are talking. Truth confirmed he's still not cleared to compete tonight, but he got him a partner. Royce Keys comes in, and Priest said if he can't team with Truth, he isn't teaming with anyone. Truth uses his expert mind games to convince the two to team up.

Incredible pep talk from R-Truth 😂



"Then do it! That's what's up!"#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/rt1yNKhFcE — The Movement - Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) May 29, 2026

Elsewhere, Zayn continued to vent to a planked-out Johnny Gargano. Candice LeRae is annoyed that he was speaking to him rather than to her and storms off. Matt Cardona comes in and tries to talk some sense into Zayn, and the two have words. They will compete against each other later in the show.

Charlotte Flair is seen with Alexa Bliss backstage in the trainer's room. Rhea Ripley comes back to check on her, and Flair says Bliss is hurt and angry, and so is she. Ripley promises to take care of Cargill on Sunday. Flair said if Ripley doesn't, she will, and said that Cargill has a receipt coming.

Back in the ring, The MFTs defeated the team of Damian Priest and Royce Keys. The team was slowly getting on the same page until R-Truth came out to try to help with the numbers game. When Sikoa attacked Truth, Keys got involved but got laid out by Tama Tonga allowing Talla Tonga to chokeslam Priest to score the pinfall victory.

SOLO HITS THE SPIKE ON PRIEST



R-TRUTH COMES IN TO TAKE OUT SOLO



BUT TALLA TONGA TAKES ADVANTAGE OF THE DISTRACTION



MFT WINS!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/5irn5zKMnL — The Movement - Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) May 29, 2026

Backstage, The Miz screams at Nick Aldis for the power issues during his match. Aldis said he will get to the bottom of it. Miz said Aldis knew exactly who was causing these problems and went to confront Danhausen, but was blasted with a fire extinguisher. Aldis once again tries to look under the blanket to see the body Danhausen is experimenting on, but Danhausen stops him.

It's not that deep...

Chelsea Green finds Tiffany Stratton backstage. Green tries to go over their entrance for tonight, but Stratton informed Green she wasn't going out with her tonight.

Stratton said she appreciated Green's help last week, but it doesn't make them a team; it's not that deep. You can tell Green is genuinely hurt by this. Stratton wishes her good luck and leaves Green alone with her thoughts.

Tiffany Stratton tells Chelsea Green she will not be with her for her match against Nia Jax tonight#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/J6hInrJF28 — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) May 29, 2026

Back in the ring, Sami Zayn defeated Matt Cardona with a Helluva Kick in a pretty competitive back-and-forth matchup. Zayn's "Ride or Die" fans were out in full effect for this match, singing his theme song at the top of their lungs. Backstage, Aldis asks Gunther to keep tonight's face-to-face civilized. Gunther said he will attack Cody Rhodes tonight verbally and keep things civilized.

United States Champion Trick Williams and Lil Yachty came out to the ring to speak to the WWE Universe. Williams said he's been holding down the brand for quite some time and declared himself for the King of the Ring tournament. Carmelo Hayes interrupts and said Trick is king of the microphone and the entrance, but he's not king of the ring.

Hayes said he's gonna take care of Saints tonight for getting in their business last week, and they can run it back with the title on the line. Williams said Melo is making excuses, and the two got in each other's faces. Ricky Saints interrupts both of them, and nobody wants to see them; they want to see him. The crowd disagrees. Saints said when he's done with Hayes, he's coming for the US Title. After a bit more back-and-forth, Trick backhands Ricky, and the champ leaves ahead of the next match.

Ricky: "TAKE YOUR LEMON PEPPER STEPPERS AND..."



BACK HAND FROM TRICK TO RICKY 😭#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/HrngVMtD5v — The Movement - Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) May 29, 2026

Is Tiffany Stratton having second thoughts?

Carmelo Hayes and Ricky Saints go on to steal the show from an in-ring perspective. Unfortunately, the match ended in a double count out. After the match, Hayes takes out Saints with the First 48.

Backstage, Nia Jax and Lash Legend find Chelsea Green and tell her it was smart of her not to be out there with Chelsea Green tonight. Jax said once they take care of Green, it's only a matter of time until they take Stratton's title. They walk away, leaving Stratton to likely second-guess her decision about staying in the back.

Stratton did reconsider her decision, coming out to the ring and assisting Green allowing her to score a huge victory over Nia Jax.

TIFFANY STRATTON COMES TO HELP CHELSEA GREEN



SHE HITS NIA JAX WITH THE US TITLE



AND CHELSEA GREEN WINS!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/o721VMy70o — The Movement - Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) May 29, 2026

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Brie Bella and Paige are backstage and bring up that they've been defending their titles more than anyone else has since WrestleMania. Fatal Influence interrupts and Jacy Jayne declares for the Queen of the Ring tournament.

Gunther and Cody Rhodes headline WWE SmackDown

Cody Rhodes and Gunther make their way to the ring for their face-to-face ahead of Clash in Italy on Sunday. The crowd in Barcelona is firmly behind Rhodes. Gunther said he's not there to engage with the WWE Universe; he's there to tell Rhodes what he thinks of him. Gunther said that if SmackDown isn't all about Cody, he'll find a way to make it about himself.

The Ring General said Cody is the perfect representation of the crumbling American dream. Gunther said he's earned everything he's gotten, but for Rhodes, it was just one phone call away. Gunther calls Cody an entitled brat and says they are nothing alike. The Career Killer said he's here to protect the sport from people like him, calling Rhodes a mark for himself.

"Cody Rhodes biggest fan is Cody Rhodes"



"I think you're not a Champion, all you are is a mark for yourself!"



- Gunther to Cody Rhodes#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/rrCbtI1pfR — The Movement - Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) May 29, 2026

Rhodes questions the fact that Gunther doesn't want everything that comes with being the WWE Champion. Cody said he knows he wants it, or he'd be talking to a 330-pound version of himself in front of a couple of hundred people at an indie show. Rhodes said the WWE Championship is addictive, and Gunther is just as sick as he is. Rhodes said Gunther will get really close on Sunday, but then will be forced to realize that he's just not that good.

Cody tries to leave but Gunther spins him back around and they go nose to nose. Gunther said he promised he would choke out Goldberg, AJ Styles, and John Cena and he did. Gunther said he promises Rhodes on Sunday he's going to choke him out and drop him like a wet towel and take the WWE Championship with him. Gunther leaves the ring as WWE SmackDown goes off the air.

WWE SmackDown quick results:

Jade Cargill defeated Alexa Bliss

Axiom defeated The Miz

The MFTs defeated Damian Priest and Royce Keys

Sami Zayn defeated Matt Cardona

Ricky Saints and Carmelo Hayes wrestled to a double count out

Chelsea Green defeated Nia Jax