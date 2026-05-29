WWE SmackDown Preview (5/29/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

The tour across Europe has officially begun with WWE Clash in Italy just two days away.

The final stop ahead of Sunday's historic first -ever Premium Live Event in the city of Turin will take place in Barcelona, Spain as Friday Night SmackDown emanates from the Olimpic Arena.

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and his Clash in Italy challenger Gunther are both expected to be on tonight's show, one week after the Career Killer choked out Cody in the center of the ring. Will the American Nightmare wanna talk about something on the latest edition of the Blue Brand, or does he have other ideas in mind?

Jade Cargill has had Rhea Ripley's number the past couple of shows. After dropping the WWE Women's Champion with a Jaded Slam Friday night on SmackDown, The Storm took things a step further at Saturday Night's Main Event when she pinned Ripley in their Six-Woman Tag Team Match.

Ripley and Cargill will meet for the WWE Women's Title in a WrestleMania 42 rematch this Sunday afternoon, but first, they are both scheduled to be on the show tonight. Chances are they won't be alone, with Fatal Influence's Jacy Jayne keeping a close eye on one of the Blue Brand's top prizes.

Sami Zayn is feeling a little lost these days, and perhaps, a little lonely. The former fan favorite is suddenly finding support to be in short supply. However, he feels optimistic that he'll be greeted with a bevy of his ride or dies when he appears live in Barcelona.

Sami Zayn | WWE

Both Men's United States Champion Trick Williams and Women's United States Champion Tiffany Stratton are also being advertised for tonight's SmackDown, and it wouldn't be a fun Friday night without an appearance from Danhausen. Let's just hope the power grid in Barcelona can handle whatever experiment he's carted overseas.

Here's everything we currently know about the show later today. Check back for updates as more matches and segments are likely to be announced before airtime.

The Miz vs. Axiom

The Miz | WWE

Let's be honest about something. The Miz has had a pretty rough run of luck recently. Almost like he's been placed under some kind of curse. It continued earlier this week when his beloved Cleveland Cavaliers were swept by the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Now, he'll be forced to build some positive momentum all on his own when he faces Axiom one-on-one. A difficult proposition with the Spaniard likely to have a huge home-crowd advantage in Barcelona.

How to watch WWE SmackDown tonight:

Watch: USA Network in the United States and on Netflix internationally

WWE SmackDown time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST) in the United States on tape delay, airing live internationally at 2 p.m. EST (1 p.m. CST).

WWE SmackDown location:

Location: Olimpic Arena, Barcelona, Spain

WWE Smackdown card (Announced):

The Miz vs. Axiom