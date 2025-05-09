WWE SmackDown Preview (5/9/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
The go-home edition of SmackDown before WWE Backlash should offer plenty of intrigue.
John Cena returns to the blue brand ahead of a huge showdown with Randy Orton on Saturday, with the two foes set to face off in their 22nd televised match in WWE. Cena holds a sizable advantage in the series history, as he is 13-7-1 against “The Apex Predator.”
What will he have to say before the legendary superstars meet in the middle of the ring one last time? Will Orton respond by hitting another RKO on Cena? Or will it be Cena standing tall?
No matter how it unfolds, it figures to be a must-see interaction.
Meanwhile, two newer rivals will clash for an opportunity at their own championship goals.
Jade Cargill and Nia Jax go toe to toe for just the second time ever in a singles match, with the winner set to earn a shot at the WWE Women’s Championship. Their first match was nearly one year ago when Jax defeated Cargill by disqualification in the first round of the 2024 Queen of the Ring tournament.
Jax has stated that she wants the title back that she lost to Stratton earlier this year, but Cargill should have lots of confidence entering the ring after she notched an impressive pinfall win against Jax in tag team action on last week’s SmackDown.
Elsewhere, there are several explosive elements in play when Damian Priest and LA Knight team up against Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu in tag team action.
Tensions have been running high between all four men on SmackDown. Priest and Knight fought to a no-contest last week after Sikoa interfered to attack Priest, with Fatu eventually taking out both Priest and Knight.
Of course, there have also been hints at a rift between Sikoa and Fatu, which could add even more suspense to this match.
And none of them should forget about the potential wild card in Drew McIntyre, who will compete against Priest, Knight, and Fatu in a Fatal 4-Way Match for the WWE United States Championship at Backlash.
Here is everything we know about tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown in Dayton:
John Cena returns to SmackDown
Cena returns to SmackDown one night before he defends the Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton. The “Last Real Champion” will likely have plenty to stay as he prepares to enter hostile territory in St. Louis on Saturday for a final showdown with his longtime rival. Will Cena have any tricks up his sleeve to gain the upper hand entering his first title defense after the controversial win at WrestleMania 41? Or will the three most dangerous words in professional wrestling - RKO - once again reign supreme?
Damian Priest and LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu
Fatu will defend the United States Championship against Priest, LA Knight, and Drew McIntyre in a Fatal 4-Way Match at Backlash, and he looks to enter the highly anticipated showdown with even more momentum. Of course, he’ll need to be on the same page with Sikoa, and that may be easier said than done given the recent tension between the two. The same could be said for Priest and Knight, who have also had their issues with each other on the road to Backlash.
Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax - No. 1 Contender’s Match for the WWE Women’s Championship
On last week’s SmackDown, Cargill teamed with current WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton to defeat Jax and Naomi. Cargill scored the pin on Jax in that match, but she’ll have to do it again to get an opportunity at Stratton’s title. However, with Naomi still seeking revenge on Cargill for getting in the way of her friendship with Bianca Belair, she could play a role in denying the rising superstar her first shot at WWE singles gold.
How to Watch WWE SmackDown Tonight:
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
WWE SmackDown Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST
WWE SmackDown Location:
Location: Nutter Center in Dayton, OH