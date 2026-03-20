WWE Superstar Reportedly Hit With 'Significant' Fine For Breaking Unwritten Rule

There are some unwritten rules when it comes to being a WWE Superstar, and apparently, a SmackDown star recently broke those rules and paid the price.

One-half of the WWE Tag Team Champions, Tama Tonga, is known for being rather active on his Instagram page. The MFT member often posts pictures and videos of himself backstage at WWE events. But there are limits to what WWE Superstars are allowed to post.

Last week, Tama Tonga posted videos of the rehearsals leading up to WWE SmackDown. In the age of shows like WWE: Unreal becoming a thing, this isn't something that fans even gave a second thought to, but it wasn't something the company was overly thrilled about.

Tama Tonga | WWE.com

Tama Tonga was reportedly issued a "significant" fine backstage today at WWE SmackDown

Andrew Zarian of the MatMen Podcast took to social media, prior to tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, to report that Tama Tonga was issued a "significant" fine for recording last week's rehearsals, tweeting out:

"Word going around at SmackDown is that Tama Tonga was fined by WWE for posting a video of rehearsals last week. Was told it was significant of a fine. WWE has an unwritten rule about not recording/post during rehearsal," Andrew Zarian said in a post.

Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga are set to defend the WWE Tag Team Titles later tonight on SmackDown against Damian Priest and R-Truth.

Word going around at SmackDown is that Tama Tonga was fined by WWE for posting a video of rehearsals last week. Was told it was significant of a fine.



WWE has an unwritten rule about not recording/posting during rehearsal. — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) March 20, 2026

Could Tama Tonga be losing more than money tonight?

If WWE is upset enough with Tama Tonga to issue him a huge fine today at SmackDown, could he also be in danger of dropping championship gold this evening as well?

The MFTs and the Wyatt Sicks have been interlocked in what seems to be a never-ending feud in recent months. Solo Sikoa stole Bray Wyatt's lantern from Uncle Howdy, which eventually led to The MFTs defeating the Wyatt Sicks to capture the WWE Tag Team Titles.

Amidst this feud, Damian Priest and R-Truth won a tag team gauntlet match to secure the number one contendership for the WWE Tag Team Titles. Priest and Truth will be cashing in that title shot later this evening on SmackDown.

The ongoing rivalry between the MFTs and the Wyatt Sicks is way more about the lantern than it is about the titles. Don't be surprised if Uncle Howdy and company play a role in costing the MFTs the titles tonight, setting up some kind of gimmick match between the two sides next month at WrestleMania 42.