Championship Match Added to WWE SmackDown Lineup for March 20

The final push toward WrestleMania 42 is on with the 'Showcase of the immortals' just a month away, and the next stop for Friday Night SmackDown is the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina tomorrow night.

14-time World Champion Randy Orton is set to appear on the show as fans eagerly await to hear what he has to say after his savage betrayal of WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare was brutally beaten and battered by his longtime friend and former mentor just moments after they signed their contract for WrestleMania.

Monday Night on Raw, Orton said he was recently reminded of who and what he is — a killer. And he had everyone talking when he reminded Michael Cole that wrestling had more than one royal family.

Two WWE Championship Matches are now official for Friday's episode of SmackDown

In addition to Randy Orton's appearance, two major championship matches will headline the show.

It was already announced last Friday night that Nia Jax and Lash Legend would be defending their WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against the Hall of Fame team of Brie and Nikki Bella, and SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis took to social media late Wednesday night to make another big addition to the card.

The newly formed tag team of Damian Priest and R-Truth became the No. 1 Contenders for the WWE Tag Team Championship when they won a five-team gauntlet match on the March 6 episode of SmackDown, and they will get their shot to dethrone the MFT's tomorrow night in Raleigh.

Title Match = made.



See you Friday on #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/4xs7hXUs07 — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) March 19, 2026

Also on the show, Drew McIntyre and Jacob Fatu will battle each other in a match in a potential WrestleMania 42 preview match and Kit Wilson says he will call out multi-time Grammy Award winner, and the allegedly "fat-phobic", Jelly Roll after their in-ring confrontation a week ago.

For more information on the show, make sure to check back Friday morning when The Takedown on SI releases our complete WWE SmackDown preview.

WWE SmackDown Card for March 20 (announced):

Randy Orton | WWE

Randy Orton will appear to address his attack on Cody Rhodes

Drew McIntyre vs. Drew McIntyre

Solo Sikoa & Tama Tonga (c) vs. Damian Priest & R-Truth for the WWE Tag Team Championship

Nia Jax & Lash Legend (c) vs. The Bella Twins for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Motor City Machine Guns vs. Fraxiom