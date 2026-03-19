Championship Match Added to WWE SmackDown Lineup for March 20
The final push toward WrestleMania 42 is on with the 'Showcase of the immortals' just a month away, and the next stop for Friday Night SmackDown is the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina tomorrow night.
14-time World Champion Randy Orton is set to appear on the show as fans eagerly await to hear what he has to say after his savage betrayal of WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare was brutally beaten and battered by his longtime friend and former mentor just moments after they signed their contract for WrestleMania.
Monday Night on Raw, Orton said he was recently reminded of who and what he is — a killer. And he had everyone talking when he reminded Michael Cole that wrestling had more than one royal family.
Two WWE Championship Matches are now official for Friday's episode of SmackDown
In addition to Randy Orton's appearance, two major championship matches will headline the show.
It was already announced last Friday night that Nia Jax and Lash Legend would be defending their WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against the Hall of Fame team of Brie and Nikki Bella, and SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis took to social media late Wednesday night to make another big addition to the card.
The newly formed tag team of Damian Priest and R-Truth became the No. 1 Contenders for the WWE Tag Team Championship when they won a five-team gauntlet match on the March 6 episode of SmackDown, and they will get their shot to dethrone the MFT's tomorrow night in Raleigh.
Also on the show, Drew McIntyre and Jacob Fatu will battle each other in a match in a potential WrestleMania 42 preview match and Kit Wilson says he will call out multi-time Grammy Award winner, and the allegedly "fat-phobic", Jelly Roll after their in-ring confrontation a week ago.
For more information on the show, make sure to check back Friday morning when The Takedown on SI releases our complete WWE SmackDown preview.
WWE SmackDown Card for March 20 (announced):
- Randy Orton will appear to address his attack on Cody Rhodes
- Drew McIntyre vs. Drew McIntyre
- Solo Sikoa & Tama Tonga (c) vs. Damian Priest & R-Truth for the WWE Tag Team Championship
- Nia Jax & Lash Legend (c) vs. The Bella Twins for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship
- Motor City Machine Guns vs. Fraxiom
- Kit Wilson calls out Jelly Roll
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com