WWE SmackDown Tonight (10/9/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

WWE heads to New Orleans for Money in the Bank on Saturday, but rolls through the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana for SmackDown on Friday night.

All the competitors in the Money in the Bank ladder matches this weekend will be on hand for SmackDown this week, so sparks are sure to fly. Will anyone be able to snag momentum before Saturday? We'll find out tonight.

Speaking of sparks flying, all of the Money in the Bank participants being in the building means CM Punk and Kevin Owens will be under one roof. Owens and Punk are the ultimate rivals and both have interfered in recent title matches involving the other. Hovering around both of them? The current Undisputed WWE Champion, Sami Zayn.

Zayn doesn't currently have a match at Money in the Bank, but Owens, Punk, and everyone else in the ladder match on Saturday will be angling right toward him. What will Zayn say in the face of all those challengers?

Another SmackDown star who doesn't have a match at Money in the Bank is Cody Rhodes. Rhodes was in a qualifier match to try and get into the Money in the Bank ladder match, but lost that match because of Randy Orton.

Orton once again cost Rhodes his title opportunity and the two seem primed for another clash very soon. Rhodes will certainly be looking for some revenge on Orton, but will he be able to get it this week?

As for Orton, what is with his continued obsession with Rhodes? The two wrestled in the main event of WrestleMania this year, but it was a match that seemingly only started their feud. Will Orton address the WWE Universe this week and explain himself regarding last week's interference?

In the women's division, Tatum Paxley and Charlotte Flair will test their newfound friendship when they team up and challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Fatal Influence holds the titles and have been on a strong run since joining the main roster, but Flair and Paxley are one of their toughest tests yet.

Will we see new champions ahead of Money in the Bank? It will all come to a head on this week's episode of SmackDown tonight.

How to watch WWE SmackDown:

Watch: USA Network

WWE SmackDown time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)

WWE SmackDown location:

Location: The Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana

WWE Smackdown card (Announced):

WWE

Fatal Influence vs. Charlotte Flair and Tatum Paxley - WWE Women's World Tag Team Championships

All members of both Money in the Bank ladder matches will be in attendance and on the show