The push toward Survivor Series: WarGames continues tonight in Evansville, Indiana.

Friday Night SmackDown will emanate from the Ford Center Evansville. and former WWE Champion Cody Rhodes still has one important decision to make ahead of next weekend's Premium Live Event.

The American Nightmare has already chosen CM Punk, LA Knight and World Tag Team Champion Je'Von Evans to join him on Team USA for the upcoming five-on-five elimination match against Rey Mysterio's Team Mexico, but who will that fifth and final team member be? Perhaps, we will find out tonight when the latest edition of the Blue Brand goes live on The USA Nework.

One of WWE's longest tenured rivalries is heating up once again. After he knocked out CM Punk with a chain in their No Holds Barred Match earlier this month, Kevin Owens has now set his sights back on winning the WWE Championship away from Sami Zayn.

Owens gave Zayn his flowers last Friday night by admitting that he's an excellent WWE Champion, but after Sami cost Kevin his opportunity at completing his comeback story in front of his family and friends in Toronto, he needs to take the title away from his former tag team partner.

Zayn's response to Owen's statement was cold and emotionless. He left the ring with no expression on his face as Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae attacked, but KO was able to gain the upper hand by delivering a stunner to Johnny Wrestling. We'll have to wait and see if SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis has any interest in granting Owens another shot at the WWE Championship.

Kevin Owens | WWE

The belief is that WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton will be in the building tonight, one week after she explained her betrayal of Chelsea Green at WWE Crown Jewel. Furious that Chelsea "stole her moment" at SummerSlam back in August, Stratton patiently waited to exact her revenge until she had the Money in the Bank briefcase in her possession.

Tiffy Two-Times got the better of Chelsea again last week when she left her former friend laying in the middle of the ring. Will Green be able to bounce back tonight, and what's next for Charlotte Flair after her emotional invitation to the John Cena Classic?

Men's United States Champion Trick Williams, Gunther and Jade Cargill are all being advertised for the show in Evansville. Here's everything we currently know about tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Check back for updates as matches and segments are expected to be announced prior to airtime.

How to watch WWE SmackDown tonight:

Watch: USA Network

WWE SmackDown time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)

WWE SmackDown location:

Location: Ford Center Evansville, Evansville, Indiana

WWE Smackdown card (Announced):

No matches or segments have been announced for tonight's show at this time