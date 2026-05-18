WWE Raw Preview (5/18/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

To say that last week's Tribal Chief Acknowledgement Ceremony did not go according to plan, would be a massive understatement.

Not only did Jacob Fatu fail to acknowledge Roman Reigns, he absolutely snapped and unleashed an all-out assault on the World Heavyweight Champion. He sent his cousin crashing through the commentary desk before locking in a devastating Tongan Death Grip and refusing to let go.

Reigns may have been put down last week, but he most certainly is not out. General Manager Adam Pearce has promised that The OTC will be in Greensboro, North Carolina for tonight's episode of WWE Raw, and there's no questioning what type of mood he'll be in once he arrives.

A few matches have been announced for the show, including a bout for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Brie Bella and Paige will put their titles on the line against Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez, with Women's World Champion Liv Morgan in their corner.

Despite the fact that no one in the locker room had to guts to step up this past Monday night, at least willingly, the Oba Femi Open Challenge will be back on inside the historic Greensboro Coliseum and there will also be a Six-Man Tornado Tag Team Match featuring all the Grande Americanos.

Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch and The Vision are also being advertised for the show. If Logan Paul and Austin Theory are in town, then certainly The Street Profits will be as well. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins just days away from their World Tag Team Title shot at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Here's everything we currently know about tonight's episode of WWE Raw. Check back for updates as more matches and segments could be announced before the show goes live on Netflix.

Women's Tag Team Championship Match

Brie Bella and Paige | WWE

With the Women's World Championship already in their possession, The Judgment Day have their sights set on bringing all the gold back to the clubhouse. Their next target is the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles, which are currently around the waist of Scream Mode. Roxanne Perez claimed that Brie Bella and Paige were nothing more than a couple of has-beens last week on Raw. We'll see if she can back up the trash talk when Raquel Rodriguez and herself challenge for the women's tag titles.

Oba Femi Open Challenge

Oba Femi | WWE

The Oba Femi Open Challenge is just a couple of weeks old, and The Ruler is already running short of challengers. After decimating Otis the week prior, Femi was forced to march backstage to find an opponent this past Monday night. Los Garza picked the wrong night to hang out in Gorilla, and they ended up being dragged to the ring for a very quick 2-on-1 Handicap Match. Will anyone be brave enough to willingly step up to Oba Femi tonight in Greensboro?

Six-Man Tornado Tag Team Match

The "Original" El Grande Americano had an opportunity to become the AAA Mega Champion last week, but El Grande Americano and Los Americanos made sure that did not happen. This feud between the two Americanos will culminate at AAA's Noche de Los Grandes on Saturday, May 30, when they meet in a Mask vs. Mask Match. First, The Original will team with Los Americanos Hermanos to take on his rivals in a Six-Man Tornado Tag Team Match tonight on Monday Night Raw.

WWE Raw time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST

How to Watch WWE Raw tonight:

Watch: Netflix

WWE Raw location:

Location: Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina

WWE Raw card:

World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns addresses Jacob Fatu

Paige & Brie Bella (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

The Oba Femi Open Challenge

El Grande Americano and Los Americanos vs “Original” Grande Americano and Los Americanos Hermanos in a Six-Man Tornado Tag Team Match