Predictions for Sunday Night's Main Event: Will Oba Femi Prove He's the Future of WWE?

Sunday Night's Main Event is nearly upon us, and the WWE creative team has told us that the very future of the company is at stake when Oba Femi goes one-on-one with Bron Breakker.

Plus, Cody Rhodes and Randy will meet in a WrestleMania 42 rematch, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley will take on Jade Cargill, Michin and B-Fab in a Six-Women Tag Team Match, and Baron Corbin will face off against Lil Yachty. If Yachty survives five minutes, Trick Williams gets one more shot to win back the Men's United States Championship.

Rick Ucchino, Zack Heydorn and Blake Lovell are back to provide their final thoughts and predictions for Sunday night's Peacock exclusive event, including whether WWE Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque has a surprise return or two up his sleeve for the crowd in Atlanta, Georgia.

You can get our full in-depth analysis on each match by watching The Takedown on SI WWE Sunday Night's Main Event prediction video above, or read our abbreviated picks below.

Six-Women Tag Team Match: Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss & Tatum Paxley vs. Jade Cargill, B-Fab & Michin

SNME Six-Woman Tag Team Match | WWE

One thing is for certain heading into Sunday's Six-Woman Tag Team Match, Jade Cargill's squad could use a win. The Storm has been weathered more often than not following her loss to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 42, and a victory over the ragtag trio of Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley could help get her back on track.

Paxley has gotten off to a strong start on Friday Night SmackDown with wins over Michin and one half of the Women's Tag Team Champions, Lainey Reid. Flair clearly has some reservations about the former NXT Women's Champion still, and all it will take is one moment of mistrust or miscommunication for Cargill to capitalize. We honestly see this one going either way.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Jade Cargill, B-Fab & Michin

Zack Heydorn: Jade Cargill, B-Fab & Michin

Blake Lovell: Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss & Tatum Paxley

Men's United States Champion Baron Corbin vs. Lil Yachty w/ Trick Williams

Baron Corbin vs. Lil Yachty w/ Trick Williams | WWE

Spoiler alert, we're not the biggest fans of this match taking place on this card. It may not seem like it, but five minutes is an eternity in a professional wrestling ring and there is no conceivable way, kayfabe or otherwise, for Lil Yachty to hold his own against the Men's United States Champion. It's also worth mentioning that Baron Corbin has a purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Corbin is also one of the more intelligent heels on the roster, so a self-inflicted wound of him accidentally allowing the clock to run out wouldn't really fit his character either. Regardless, the fact that Corbin is still carrying around Trick's custom Men's U.S. Title suggests that Yachty will find a way to survive, and then a completely fresh Williams will take his belt back.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Lil Yachty survives, Trick Williams wins back the Men's United States Championship

Zack Heydorn: Lil Yachty survives, Trick Williams wins back the Men's United States Championship

Blake Lovell: Lil Yachty survives, Trick Williams wins back the Men's United States Championship

Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton

Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton | WWE

Both Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton are addicted to being the WWE Champion, and they've allowed their quest for gold to completely destroy their once strong bond that was built on friendship and mutual respect. Now, the American Nightmare has made it his goal to become the one that kills off the last remaining legend in WWE. Will it happen at Sunday Night's Main Event? We don't believe so.

Orton was reportedly supposed to defeat Rhodes back at WrestleMania 42, prior to TKO injecting Pat McAfee and Jelly Roll into their rivalry, and we expect him to get his win back in Cody's hometown of Atlanta. There's more story to tell between these two, and a loss on Sunday will push Rhodes further away from the WWE Title picture. Which is where he needs to be right now.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Randy Orton

Zack Heydorn: Randy Orton

Blake Lovell: Randy Orton

Oba Femi vs. Bron Breakker

Oba Femi vs. Bron Breakker | WWE

It's a simple but loaded question. Who is the future of WWE, Oba Femi or Bron Breakker? Allow us to answer that question with a question: Why not both? It takes more than one man to build a foundation and Bron Breakker certainly fits the mold of a future main eventer and WWE World Champion, but will he finally get that marquee singles victory that's eluded him during his career?

The short answer is yes, but he's not going over clean. Oba Femi just retired Brock Lesnar inside Hell in a Cell at SummerSlam and WWE is going to follow that up with a definitive loss to Bron Breakker in his next televised match? Not likely. A no contest cannot be ruled out here, but also keep an eye out for Breakker's old buddy, Bronson Reed, to come back and have a say in the finish of this one.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Oba Femi

Zack Heydorn: Bron Breakker

Blake Lovell: Bron Breakker