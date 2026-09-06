WWE Sunday Night's Main Event: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Two huge singles matches headline WWE Sunday Night's Main Event at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton will go one-on-one in a WrestleMania 42 rematch, and both men have been willing to push the envelope to gain the upper hand in their rivalry.

Rhodes has hinted at his aim to be the person who finishes the career of the "Legend Killer" in WWE, but Orton has stated that he'll do what is necessary to keep Rhodes from regaining the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Meanwhile, the future of WWE is on the line, as Oba Femi and Bron Breakker face off for the first time in one of the most highly anticipated matches of the year.

To many WWE fans, Femi has already claimed the title as the next big thing after retiring Brock Lesnar. Breakker once had that same label, and he has questioned whether Paul Heyman and others believe that he is on Femi's level.

Elsewhere, Lil' Yachty will make his WWE in-ring debut against United States Champion Baron Corbin.

The catch? If Yachty can last five minutes in the ring with Corbin, then the champ must step into the ring for a second time at Sunday Night's Main Event to defend his title against Trick Williams.

Also announced for the card are Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and Tatum Paxley vs. Jade Cargill, Michin, and B-Fab in six-woman tag team action.

It was the latter team that gained the advantage on this week's SmackDown, with Cargill and company earning an assist from the Fatal Influence trio of Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Lainey Reid to lay out Flair, Bliss, and Paxley ahead of Sunday's showdown.

Here is everything you need to know about Sunday Night's Main Event in Atlanta. Check back for updates on any additional matches or segments that are added to the card.

Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton

Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes | WWE

With the stipulation that neither man could touch one another ahead of their Sunday Night's Main Event match, both will likely unleash their frustration early and often in this personal clash. Orton recently suggested that Rhodes loves the Undisputed WWE Championship more than his own family, but Rhodes threw it back at him by saying that means Orton is screwed when they step into the ring.

Who will score the win?

Bron Breakker vs. Oba Femi

Oba Femi | WWE

For the first time ever, two of WWE's top rising superstars will go toe to toe, and a victory would mean everything for the winner. Femi has earned a pair of career-defining wins against Lesnar, but Breakker is still searching for a similar win that could catapult him back into the title picture.

Of course, the biggest thing to watch in this match will be the Heyman effect, as he could have a trick up his sleeve to get the result that he wants.

Lil' Yachty vs. Baron Corbin

Baron Corbin | WWE

Speaking of the future, Trick wants to regain the United States Championship. His path to do that depends on whether Yachty can prevent Corbin from earning the win within the five-minute time limit. Corbin seems confident in his ability to embarrass the rapper in front of his hometown fans.

Will he do just that to keep Trick from another title opportunity?

Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and Tatum Paxley vs. Jade Cargill, Michin, and B-Fab

Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and Tatum Paxley vs. Jade Cargill, Michin, and B-Fab | WWE

Bliss wants to grow the friendship between Flair and Paxley, and all three women's superstars have a common goal entering Sunday Night's Main Event after Cargill, Michin, and B-Fab flexed their muscles on SmackDown.

That sets up an action-packed match as the unlikely trio aims for revenge. Can Flair, Bliss, and Paxley work together to notch the victory?

How to watch WWE Sunday Night's Main Event tonight:

Watch: Peacock (United States), YouTube (international)

WWE Sunday Night's Main Event time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)

WWE Sunday Night's Main Event location:

Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA

WWE Sunday Night's Main Event card (Announced):

Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton

Bron Breakker vs. Oba Femi

Lil' Yachty vs. Baron Corbin (if Yachty lasts five minutes, Trick Williams vs. Baron Corbin for the United States Championship will be added to the Sunday Night's Main Event card)

Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and Tatum Paxley vs. Jade Cargill, Michin, and B-Fab in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match