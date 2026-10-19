WWE Superstar Makes Surprise Independent Wrestling Return

File this story under "things that wouldn't have happened if Vince McMahon were still running WWE."

Throughout WWE history, the company hasn't been very willing to let its talent participate in other professional wrestling endeavors. Under the leadership of Triple H and Nick Khan, that perspective has started to shift.

Because of the shift, one WWE superstar was able to return to her roots for a special appearance over the weekend.

Bayley returns to the independent scene

Bayley | WWE

Davina Rose, known today as Bayley in WWE, returned to Big Time Wrestling for the first time in years over the weekend. Big Time Wrestling was celebrating its 30th anniversary and welcomed back many former performers who now wrestle full-time for other companies around the world. Bayley was one of those stars.

Bayley didn't wrestle a match on the show, but addressed the crowd with an in-ring promo. She thanked the fans for coming out to the event and gave a special shout-out to her mother, who was in the audience. Bayley called the show special and the audience gave her a "welcome back" chant.

Bayley's important legacy in Big Time Wrestling

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria | WWE

Bayley began wrestling for Big Time Wrestling in 2008. In 2013, she signed with WWE, joined NXT, and became one of NXT's most famous characters. Bayley is a former NXT Women's Champion, world champion in WWE, and the first-ever women's tag team champion in the history of the company.

Bayley currently wrestles on Raw and has been in a months-long feud with Lyra Valkyria. Valkyria and Bayley were a team for much of the last year, but Valkyria turned and took Bayley out of action with a beating. Bayley returned and the two women have been at odds ever since.

Bayley's WWE contract is reportedly set to expire near or at year's end, with much speculation about what her future may look like in pro wrestling. Current AEW Women's World Champion Mercedes Mone has teased a potential match between the two in AEW. Bayley and Mone had one of the greatest women's matches ever at the first NXT TakeOver Brooklyn event.

Bayley made an appearance at Big Time Wrestling for their 30th anniversary show.



(Big Time Wrestling’s IG) pic.twitter.com/7jq3ge3qd2 — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) October 19, 2026

After Lyra Valkyria's attack left Bayley on the sidelines, rumors circulated that she could be finished on WWE television before her contract expired. Obviously, that wasn't the case and for now is still very much in the fold when it comes to creative on WWE's Monday Night Raw.