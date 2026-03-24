WWE Women's Tag Team Title Match for WrestleMania 42 Reportedly Set

With WrestleMania 42 a little over three weeks away, the card is slowly starting to take shape.

Six matches have been made official for the two-night extravaganza next month in Las Vegas, Nevada, headlined by CM Punk defending his World Heavyweight Championship against Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Cody Rhodes going to war with Randy Orton.

There are also three women's championship matches that have been booked thus far, with WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill facing off against Rhea Ripley, Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer defending her title against Liv Morgan and Women's Intercontinental Champion AJ Lee returning to the 'Showcase of the Immortals' for the first time in over a decade to wrestle Becky Lynch one final time.

For the first time in over 10 years, AJ Lee will compete at #WrestleMania. @TheAJMendez vs. @BeckyLynchWWE for the Women's Intercontinental Championship is official.@espn in US | @netflix internationally pic.twitter.com/PLMGuEFoEr — Triple H (@TripleH) March 24, 2026

It's been reported that six different women's matches could be taking place inside Allegiant Stadium between April 18 & 19, which would break an all-time WrestleMania record for the division.

The WWE creative team has put a ton of equity into building up the women's tag team division over the past several months, and plans are in motion for at least four teams to get a major spotlight on the "Grandest Stage of Them All'.

The WWE Women's Tag Team Titles will reportedly be on the line at WrestleMania 42

The folks over at BodySlam are reporting that there will be a WWE Women's Tag Team Title Fatal 4-Way Match that will take place at WrestleMania 42, and it's just a matter of time before it ends up being made official.

"Sources indicate to Bodyslam that the WrestleMania match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship will be The Irresistible Forces vs Charlexa vs The Bella Twins vs Bayley and Lyra Valkyria."

It's interesting to note that BodySlam did not mention who the tag champs will be heading into Las Vegas. Nia Jax and Lash Legend won the titles off Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY prior to Elimination Chamber last month, which paved the way for The Nightmare to become the No. 1 Contender for the WWE Women's Championship.

The Irresistible Forces have since defended their titles twice, against both Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss and The Bellas, but both of those matches ended in disqualification. Jax and Legend, meanwhile, have another Women's Tag Team Title defense against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria this coming Monday night on Raw inside New York's Madison Square Garden.

Lyra Valkyria & Bayley | Netflix

We'll have to wait and see what happens inside the world's most famous arena, but expect chaos to ensue.

If Bayley and Lyra ultimately find themselves back in a tag title match at WrestleMania, it would be the perfect full-circle moment. They were the No. 1 Contenders heading into last year's show, but Bayley was taken out backstage just a day before their match. Lyra would then call upon the returning Becky Lynch to take her place.

Valkyria has made it her mission to get Bayley back on the WrestleMania card this year, and it appears she's on the verge of succeeding.