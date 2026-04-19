Match Order for WWE WrestleMania 42 Sunday Reportedly Revealed

The second night of WrestleMania 42 is set to get underway at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT) from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and we now know the lineup for the show.

It was already announced that Brock Lesnar versus Oba Femi was going to jerk the curtain, and that the Men's Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match between Penta, Rey Mysterio, JD McDonagh, Je'Von Evans, Dragon Lee and Rusev would be going on second.

Those opening two matches will be airing live on all ESPN platforms, before the rest of the broadcast moves over to ESPN Unlimited.

Insiders at BodySlam are now reporting that the Men's United States Championship Match will be kicking off the second hour of the 'Showcase of the Immortals.' Sami Zayn will defend his title against Trick Williams, who will be making his WrestleMania debut.

Much to the chagrin of "Dirty" Dominic Mysterio, he'll be facing off against the "Demon" Finn Balor tonight and that match will be going on fourth. Mysterio tried to appeal to Raw General Manager Adam Pearce during the WrestleMania pre-show, but instead of ruling in his favor, Pearce informed Dom that his match with Finn will actually now be a Street Fight.

A STREET FIGHT 👊



Better get ready for The Demon, @DomMysterio35! #WrestleMania streams TONIGHT at 6 ET/3 PT on the @espn app with the first hour streaming LIVE on ESPN!



➡️ https://t.co/jKAIj8nxxt pic.twitter.com/yixynMOSgq — WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2026

Finally, just like on Saturday night, the two world title matches will be closing the show. WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill will put her title on the line against Rhea Ripley. And then CM Punk will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Roman Reigns.

17-time World Champion John Cena is also back as the host of night two of WrestleMania. He will be starting off the night with an in-ring segment, prior to Brock Lesnar's match with Oba Femi, which could be interesting given the history between Cena and Lesnar.

Also, Danhausen has been searching for the 'Greatest of All Time' all weekend long and has yet to appear on television. Reports prior to the show were that Cena and himself were potentially set for a segment together.

WrestleMania 42 Sunday match order

John Cena | WWE

WrestleMania 42 host John Cena opens the show

Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi

Penta (c) vs. Rey Mysterio vs. JD McDonagh vs. Je'Von Evans vs. Dragon Lee vs. Rusev in a Ladder Match for the Men's Intercontinental Championship

Sami Zayn (c) vs. Trick Williams for the Men's United States Championship

"Demon" Finn Balor vs. "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio in a Street Fight

Jade Cargill (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's Championship

CM Punk (c) vs. Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship