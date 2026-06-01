WWE Sparks Confusion With Two Different King of the Ring Brackets

It appears WWE is not exactly sure what they are doing with this year's King of the Ring tournament.

Yesterday, during the WWE Clash in Italy post-show, the official brackets were announced for this year's Queen and King of the Ring tournaments. But less than 24 hours later, WWE created a great deal of confusion over the tournament by publishing a very different bracket on their official website ahead of Monday Night Raw.

In this new bracket, Ricky Saints and Talla Tonga have been replaced by Sami Zayn and a returning Drew McIntyre, who hasn't been seen since losing to Jacob Fatu earlier this year at WrestleMania 42. Royce Keys was also shifted to a different fatal four-way matchup than what was initially announced.

Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn replaced Talla Tonga and Ricky Saints in the King of the Ring Tournament. pic.twitter.com/3gIvBjllYA — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) June 1, 2026

Which is the real WWE King of the Ring tournament bracket?

WWE Raw went live shortly following this bracket being published, and as of this writing, the company is still showing Sunday's bracket on the show. They have also changed the post on their official website to reflect the original bracket.

So what is actually going on? There are a couple of potential explanations. One could be that this is the real bracket, but it will not be officially revealed until certain storylines take place across Raw and SmackDown.

However, another scenario is that these were the original plans for this year's King of the Ring tournament that fans were never meant to see, and whoever is working on WWE's official website never got the memo about the changes to the final brackets.

Whatever the real reasoning is, it has certainly created a lot of confusion among the WWE Universe this afternoon.

Oba Femi rebounds with a huge win in the King of the Ring tournament

Oba Femi | Netflix

Sunday at Clash in Italy, Oba Femi fell victim to Brock Lesnar after taking seven F5s to put The Ruler down. Despite that loss, it didn't seem to hurt Femi whatsoever, based on what took place this afternoon on Raw.

Oba Femi advanced to the semi-finals of the King of the Ring tournament this afternoon by winning his fatal four-way match against Solo Sikoa, Carmelo Hayes, and Intercontinental Champion Penta. The finish saw Femi hit Sikoa with a Fall From Grace to score the pinfall victory.

Femi will meet the winner of the fatal four-way between Dominik Mysterio, Bron Breakker, Trick Williams, and Damian Priest.

Oba Femi ADVANCES in the King of the Ring Tournament!! 👑



The RULER wants it ALL! pic.twitter.com/xeoErXtzPc — WWE (@WWE) June 1, 2026

While the WWE Universe would no doubt love to see Femi win the King of the Ring and move on to a major championship match at SummerSlam, it's far more likely that Lesnar will return in a few weeks at Night of Champions to cost Femi the finals to set up their rubber match instead.