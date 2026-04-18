WWE WrestleMania 42 Saturday: Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

WrestleMania weekend is finally here, and the annual 'Showcase of the Immortals' will get underway tonight from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes earned his way back into the main event by winning his title back from Drew McIntyre last month, and he'll be defending it later tonight against Randy Orton.

The Viper is seeking his 15th World Championship, and he's secured the services of ESPN personality and former NFL punter Pat McAfee to help him accomplish that feat. McAfee is fueled by his vision of the future for WWE, which he believes is much better with the title back around the waist of Randy Orton.

There are three women's title matches on the card tonight as well, headlined by Stephanie Vaquer and Liv Morgan battling it out for the Women's World Championship. AJ Lee will also defend her Women's Intercontinental Championship against Becky Lynch and The Irresistible Forces will put the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles on the line in a Fatal 4-Way Match.

Drew McIntyre and Jacob Fatu are ready to go to war with each other in an Unsanctioned Match, Seth Rollins is going to test out his surgically repaired shoulder against Gunther and IShowSpeed will step back into the ring alongside The Vision to face LA Knight and The Usos in a Six-man Tag Team Match to open up the show.

Here's everything we currently know about night one of WrestleMania 42. Make sure to check back for updates as the card is always subject to change.

LA Knight and The Usos vs. IShowSpeed and The Vision in a Six-man Tag Team Match

Six-man Tag Team Match | WWE

No one should ever doubt the power of Danhausen. He cursed IShowSpeed a few weeks back on WWE Raw, and his life has been spiraling out of control ever since. He inadvertently clocked LA Knight with a pair of brass knuckles and then accidentally cost The Usos the World Tag Team Championships.

The popular streamer now finds himself on the 'Grandest Stage of Them All', competing in a six-man tag team match alongside Logan Paul and Austin Theory.

Seth Rollins vs. Gunther

Seth Rollins vs. Gunther | WWE

Gunther shocked the WWE Universe a few weeks back when he returned to Raw just in the nick of time to save Paul Heyman from another Seth Rollins' stomp. He then choked out the former World Heavyweight Champion before emphatically pointing at the WrestleMania sign.

The Ring General's actions were not done out of some affinity for Paul Heyman, but rather his quest to prove that he's the best in the business. Earning a favor from The Oracle in the process is just a perk of the job.

Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu in an Unsanctioned Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu | WWE

There may be no two men who want to tear each other to shreds more than Drew McIntyre and Jacob Fatu. The Samoan Werewolf has long blamed McIntyre for a blindside attack that put him on the shelf last fall. That belief was the motivation for his actions that both won and cost The Scottish Warrior the WWE Championship earlier this year.

Guilt or innocence aside, McIntyre and Fatu will settle things tonight in what is sure to be a brutal Unsanctioned Match.

Women's Tag Team Championship Match

Women's Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way | WWE

The first of four championship matches on Saturday's card will feature Nia Jax and Lash Legend defending their WWE Women's Tag Team Titles in a Fatal 4-Way Match. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss, Bayley & Lyra Valkyria and The Bella Twins have all been in hot pursuit of The Irresistible Forces for weeks, and they'll get one more shot at the gold later tonight.

Although there are still questions about the injured ankle of Nikki Bella. It's possible that the WWE Hall of Famer will have to sit this one out.

Women's Intercontinental Championship Match

AJ Lee vs. Becky Lynch | WWE

Your favorite wrestler's favorite wrestler is making her return to WrestleMania for the first time in 11 years. AJ Lee last competed at the 'Showcase of the Immortals' in a tag team bout that saw Paige and herself defeat The Bella Twins. Now she will be fighting alone as she defends the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship against Becky Lynch.

Lee has bested The Man three times since returning to WWE last fall. Will she make it four in a row Saturday night?

Women's World Championship Match

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Liv Morgan | WWE

Liv Morgan is still showing the effects of a backstage assault at the hands of Stephanie Vaquer, but no amount of bruising on her head and face is going to stop her from competing for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania. Morgan earned this opportunity by winning the Women's Royal Rumble back in January, and she's out to prove that just because Stephanie Vaquer traveled an extremely difficult road to get to WWE, that doesn't make her La Primera.

WWE Championship Match

Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes | WWE

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is stepping back into the main event at WrestleMania for the fifth time in four years. He'll be defending his title against his long-time friend and mentor Randy Orton. The two of them have 20 years of history together and that should be the center of their story.

Instead, Pat McAfee showed up to the party to make this match all about himself and his mission to save professional wrestling from what it has become under Cody Rhodes' leadership.

How to Watch WWE WrestleMania 42 Saturday:

Watch: ESPN Unlimited (U.S.), Netflix (International) / First hour available on all ESPN platforms

WWE WrestleMania 42 Start Time:

Time: 6 p.m. EST / 3 p.m. PST

WWE WrestleMania 42 Location:

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

WWE WrestleMania 42 Match Card (Saturday):

LA Knight, Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso vs. World Tag Team Champions Logan Paul & Austin Theory and IShowSpeed

Seth Rollins vs. Gunther

Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu in an Unsanctioned Match

Nia Jax & Lash Legend (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria vs. The Bella Twins for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

AJ Lee (c) vs. Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship

Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship

Cody Rhodes (c) w/ Jelly Roll vs. Randy Orton w/ Pat McAfee for the WWE Championship