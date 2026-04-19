WWE WrestleMania 42 Night Two: Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

WWE WrestleMania 42 Sunday has arrived after a noteworthy Saturday extravaganza at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

WrestleMania Saturday results included Cody Rhodes retaining the Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton, Liv Morgan defeating Stephanie Vaquer for the Women's World Championship, the returning Paige and Brie Bella winning the Women's Tag Team Championships, Bron Breakker helping Gunther score a win against Seth Rollins, and more.

But now, WWE fans will turn their attention to the WrestleMania Sunday main event, featuring Roman Reigns going one-on-one with CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Reigns, who won the 2026 Men's Royal Rumble, has expressed his hatred for Punk on the road to the biggest match of the year, and both men figure to hold nothing back to try to walk out with the gold.

Meanwhile, Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar might be the most compelling match on the card after "The Ruler" declared that he will slay the beast.

More titles are on the line at WrestleMania as Jade Cargill defends the WWE Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley, Trick Williams goes one-on-one with Sami Zayn for the United States Championship, and Penta faces Rey Mysterio, Rusev, Je'Von Evans, JD McDonagh, and Dragon Lee in a Ladder Match for the Intercontinental Championship.

Plus, "The Demon" Finn Balor officially returns for revenge on Dominik Mysterio after the Judgment Day breakup.

Here is everything we know about tonight's WWE WrestleMania 42 Sunday in Las Vegas:

Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk (c) - World Heavyweight Championship

CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns | WWE

Can "The Tribal Chief" reclaim his spot at the head of the table in WWE? Reigns cut a scathing social media promo on Punk on Thursday, questioning how the current champion could think that they are equals.

Punk can prove that not only is he equal to Reigns in the WWE pecking order, but that he's even better.

This has all the elements of a WrestleMania classic.

Rhea Ripley vs. Jade Cargill (c) - WWE Women's Championship

Jade Cargill vs. Rhea Ripley | WWE

Two of the top stars in the WWE women's division clash in the first-ever meeting between them.

Ripley has had dominant championship reigns before, and Cargill is trying to establish herself as the new Ripley thanks to an impressive arsenal of physical tools.

Will "Mami" finally be back on top after WrestleMania?

Trick Williams vs. Sami Zayn (c) - United States Championship

Sami Zayn vs. Trick Williams | WWE

WWE fans have started to push back on Zayn's interesting new direction after defeating Carmelo Hayes to win the United States Championship, and that could be a big advantage for Trick entering this match.

Like Femi, Trick has quickly established himself as one of the top stars of the future in WWE, and he can win gold on the WWE main roster for the first time with a victory over Zayn.

"The Demon" Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio

"Demon" Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio | WWE

"The Demon" is back, and there's no doubt that it won't be a welcome sight for Dominik, who is trying to vanquish the former Judgment Day leader.

That will be easier said than done, as Balor will bring out his intimidating persona to try and score some well-deserved payback on "Dirty Dom" at WrestleMania.

Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi | WWE

It quite literally does not get much bigger than this on the grandest stage of them all. Femi has had an unparalleled rise in WWE, and the comparisons to Lesnar's rise many years ago are understandable.

There will be no slow burn in this match, as WWE fans are ready to watch these two hosses pummel each other from the start.

Can Femi accomplish his goal of earning a convincing win against Lesnar? Or will "The Beast" reestablish his dominance?

Je’Von Evans vs. Dragon Lee vs. JD McDonagh vs. vs. Rusev vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Penta (c) - Six-Way Ladder Match for the Intercontinental Championship

Men's Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match | WWE

There should be plenty of chaos in this match, as Penta looks to keep the Intercontinental Championship against a group of worthy contenders.

Rey, Rusev, Evans, McDonagh, and Lee are all hungry for gold, and putting this in front of an ESPN audience is the right move given the must-see, high-flying action on display with these six men.

Who will climb the ladder and retrieve the title?

How to Watch WWE WrestleMania 42 Sunday:

Watch: ESPN Unlimited (United States), Netflix (International) and ESPN (first hour only)

WWE WrestleMania 42 Sunday Start Time:

Time: 6 p.m. EST / 3 p.m. PST

WWE WrestleMania 42 Sunday Location:

Location: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV

WrestleMania 42 Match Card (Announced):

Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk (c) for the World Heavyweight Championship

Rhea Ripley vs. Jade Cargill (c) for the WWE Women's Championship

Trick Williams vs. Sami Zayn (c) for the United States Championship

"The Demon" Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio

Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar

Je’Von Evans vs. Dragon Lee vs. JD McDonagh vs. Rusev vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Penta (c) in a Six-Way Ladder Match for the Intercontinental Championship