YouTube TV Subscribers Can Now Watch WWE PLE's on ESPN - Here's How

Finally, one of the most popular streaming services in the world has returned to ESPN Unlimited. YouTube subscribers rejoice. Your WWE SummerSlam weekend just got a little less expensive.

Last September, WWE kicked off its ESPN Unlimited PLE era with the Wrestlepalooza event. The show was the first as part of a multi-year and billion-dollar partnership that brought all of the WWE PLE's to the newly launched ESPN streaming service.

Since the launch, various partner integrations have emerged, allowing customers to use their current streaming services to access ESPN Unlimited at a reasonable price or no extra charge at all. YouTube TV was not an integration fans could take advantage of.

Until now.

On Monday night, CordCutters revealed that YouTube TV subscribers are now able to link their accounts to ESPN Unlimited to utilize the premium service at no extra cost. ESPN Unlimited is the home of all WWE PLE's domestically. The new subscriber linking feature will be available ahead of SummerSlam this weekend.

According to the Wrestling Observer, YouTube TV has an estimated 10 million subscribers. That's a big boost to potential SummerSlam viewership for WWE.

This year's SummerSlam event will take place inside US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on August 1 and August 2. On Monday morning, WWE announced the match cards for both nights.

How to activate ESPN Unlimited on YouTube TV

Open YouTube TV and sign in to your account

Select your profile icon and go to settings

Open the Sports section and turn on Connect ESPN

After being redirected to the activation page, accept the terms and sign in with your ESPN account. Then confirm you want to connect/share data with YouTube TV.

Once linked, you'll see a confirmation message.

Open the ESPN app. Your linked YouTube TV subscription will now appear and include access to ESPN Unlimited.

SummerSlam Saturday is loaded for ESPN Unlimited this weekend

CM Punk | Netflix

Night one is highlighted by two key matches. CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship and Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi 3 inside of Hell in a Cell. The Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns WWE World Heavyweight Championship match is set to headline night two.

This week's episode of WWE Raw featured the final hype and build for two of those three matches. Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi had a special weigh-in that took place inside the Hell in a Cell structure.

Femi weighed in at just north of 300 pounds. Lesnar was about to take weight, but decided against it and mocked Femi instead. In the main event segment of the night, Rollins and Reigns had their final confrontation. Rollins left Reigns lying in a heap in the ring after a Stomp on top of a steel chair.

WHOA 😱



Roman Reigns let past demons distract him and @WWERollins made him PAY! pic.twitter.com/mka4iztTGw — WWE (@WWE) July 28, 2026

Since 2020, WWE has worked to diversify its distribution platforms for its weekly content. As it stands in 2026, at least one WWE show drops on nearly every popular and mainstream content platform.

Their content partnerships see their programming viewed on Netflix, USA Network, broadcast television, YouTube, and other streaming services. Per usual, SummerSlam will air on Netflix for international fans.