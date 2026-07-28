WWE Raw Results & Booking Grades (7/27/26): Rollins Stays Ahead of Reigns, Surprise Women's Title Change

The final road to SummerSlam this weekend rolls through Monday Night Raw from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.

We now know that the Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi trilogy match inside Hell in a Cell will take place on SummerSlam Saturday. This week's episode of Raw opened up with what WWE called the ceremonial weigh-in ahead of the match. Triple H and Adam Pearce ran the segment in the ring, which was surrounded by the Hell in a Cell structure.

Femi walked out to the ring first and got a massive reaction from the audience. He weighed in at over 300 pounds. Lesnar walked out next, but decided to lock the door to Hell in a Cell rather than get inside the ring to weigh in. Paul Heyman cut a promo and said that Lesnar entering the cage wasn't a good idea and that Lesnar would dominate Femi at SummerSlam.

Lesnar and Femi jawed at one another and Lesnar mocked Femi with the key he had to the locked cell door. Lesnar called Femi a b---- and walked away from the cage. Femi responded by telling Lesnar that it was only a matter of time until he gets in the cage with him. Femi emphasized that point and then took out all of the security guards that were in the ring.

Booking Grade: 5/10

Paul Heyman's mic was cutting in and out during his promo, which made it hard to follow what he was saying.

Even if you could make out what Heyman said, it was all cookie-cutter stuff he's said before. Nothing fresh or anything that added more sizzle to the match.

Femi looked a little mean beating up the security guards without any reason at all. Do you really want your babyface doing that?

The Vision demolish Otis and Akira Tozawa

Bron Breakker | Netflix

Bron Breakker and Austin Theory defeated Otis and Akira Tozawa in a non-title match in the show's opening contest. Logan Paul caused all kinds of distractions ringside and his group was able to secure the win.

After the match was over, Theory and Breakker demolished both Tozawa and Otis. Otis was about to hit a move on Theory, but Maxxine Dupri stopped him from doing so. That caused Theory to go on the offensive. He destroyed Otis and yelled that Dupri was now his. He then smashed a steel chair into his head before leaving with his crew.

Booking Grade: 8/10

Theory and Breakker looked menacing, taking out Otis and Tozawa the way they did. Bad guys, but bad guys who are dangerous.

Maxxine Dupri helped cause the attack on Tozawa; she continues to find her groove as a heel talent.

It's odd seeing Breakker play behind Theory. It works with what they are doing, but it's positioning Theory as the bigger star.

When the first match ended, LA Knight cut a promo about beating The Bloodline at SummerSlam backstage. That was followed up with two back-to-back match hype videos. The first was for the Sol Ruca vs. Raquel Rodriguez match that would take place later in the night. The second was for Chad Gable and his homecoming to Minneapolis for SummerSlam.

Je'Von Evans defeated Rusev in a singles match. Evans nearly tapped out to Rusev's Accolade, but he was able to make it to the ropes to break the hold. Soon after, he connected with his OG Cutter and got the victory.

Booking Grade: 10/10

A much-needed win for Je'Von Evans. He can't be an underdog that never wins and still get over.

Evans got all his flashy offense in and Rusev sold strong for him.

Ryan Garcia takes out Joe Hendry and Danhausen

Danhausen and Joe Hendry hosted a live concert. They sang about being evil and JD McDonagh's big head. Minhausens and dancers came out for the performance. Boxer Ryan Garcia joined a conga line that formed with the dancers, but then bashed Hendry from behind with the guitar.

He joined the side of Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh from Judgment Day and the three attacked Hendry and Danhausen. Garcia posed with The Judgment Day as the segment ended.

Booking Grade: 3/10

The concert with Danhausen and Hendry was full of cringe. Not funny and a little embarrassing.

Why is Ryan Garcia with Judgment Day? Another celebrity integration or an actual meaningful story? The former and that isn't great.

Ethan Page defeated Rey Mysterio in a singles match. Rey Mysterio hit all of his high-flying offense, but when it came time for the 619, Page was ready. Page countered the move by blocking it with the ring apron. He then hit his Egoplex for the victory.

Booking Grade: 8/10

If Ethan Page is going to be a player on Raw, he needs strong wins over upper-tier talent. He got one tonight because Mysterio fits that bill perfectly.

Page got the win heelishly. Using the ring apron? Not only was that creative, but it was legit cheating, which kept heat on him.

Kill 'em with a smile 😏@OfficialEGO has just pinned Rey Mysterio! pic.twitter.com/e3hxnx45if — WWE (@WWE) July 28, 2026

Final hype for The Bloodline against Team LA Knight at SummerSlam

Jimmy and Jey Uso hit the ring and cut a promo about winning their match against LA Knight and his team at SummerSlam. They said they would win, but were quickly interrupted by Solo Sikoa. Sikoa spoke from the audience and made fun of Jey yeeting. The Usos told Sikoa he should be grateful for ever being a part of The Bloodline. Sikoa said he was fine on his own and that he wouldn't run their playbook anymore.

LA Knight walked out and cut a promo on The Usos. He nearly walked away, but then charged the ring for a fight. Knight didn't get much offense in, but Royce Keys made his entrance and helped even the odds. Jacob Fatu walked out after that and exchanged blows with Keys. Eventually, team LA Knight was able to run off The Bloodline.

Booking Grade: 6/10

This worked well because it was a significant segment that attempted to hype up the rivalry. "A" for effort.

It missed badly because WWE hasn't properly defined how they want the audience to react to these teams. Solo Sikoa kind of acts like a babyface, but so do Jey and Jimmy Uso? Neither are really bad guys, either.

It isn't clear what these two teams are truly fighting about and that hurts momentum for the match as well as this angle itself.

Raquel Rodriguez defeated Sol Ruca to win the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship. In classic Judgment Day fashion, the faction got involved in the match to help Rodriguez win.

Roxanne Perez was the first to run down to try and help. She did for a while, but Iyo Sky made the save. This brought out Liv Morgan. Morgan and Sky fought one another, but Perez was able to trip Ruca up as she attempted her Sol Snatcher. After that, Rodriguez hit Ruca with her Slam finish and made the cover for the win.

Booking Grades: 7/10

Sol Ruca wasn't lighting the world on fire with the women's IC title, but she hadn't held it that long either. An out-of-nowhere title change.

The title change is effective in spots. WWE should want the audience to feel that any title can change hands whenever it's on the line. The booking of a match like this helps that cause.

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins face-off ahead of SummerSlam battle

Roman Reigns hit the ring first and was about to do his acknowledge me bit with the audience, but Rollins walked out to stop it. When Rollins got in the ring, he told LA to acknowledge him. Rollins then cut an intense promo on Reigns, saying he would always be a better wrestler and that he would always be in Reigns' head.

Reigns retorted and told Rollins that he needed to beat him in front of his family. Rollins welcomed that. He said that at WrestleMania 31, the Reigns family was in tears because Rollins cashed in Money in the Bank on him. Rollins said that Reigns would always be his b----. This made Reigns furious. He punched Rollins in the mouth and mounted him before pounding him with more strikes.

Reigns hit the Superman Punch and Spear on Rollins and then went to get a chair. As he got into the ring to use it, Rollins stomped him face-first into the chair as the show went off the air.

Booking Grade: 8/10

This segment did a nice job reminding the audience of the full Rollins story. That story is Rollins over Reigns and always a step ahead. All of this material, including Reigns allowing himself to get distracted with the chair, complemented that point.

Rollins came across as the alpha of the two. By design, but he stood tall at the end of the go-home segment. Time-tested WWE booking would tell you that he's losing at SummerSlam.

WHOA 😱



Roman Reigns let past demons distract him and @WWERollins made him PAY! pic.twitter.com/mka4iztTGw — WWE (@WWE) July 28, 2026

WWE Raw Results

Bron Breakker and Austin Theory defeated Otis and Akira Tozawa

Je-Von Evans defeated Rusev

Ethan Page defeated Rey Mysterio

Raquel Rodriguez defeated Sol Ruca to win the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship