The 2018 Ryder Cup begins Friday, Sept. 28 and will continue through Sunday, Sept. 30, at Le Golf National in Paris.

In 2016, the United States won the event 17-11 on American soil. The U.S. is seeking its first win in Europe since 1993. The American squad will feature both Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson on its 12-man roster, after Jim Furyk selected them using two of his captain's picks.

You can read up on the biennial competition's foursome rules and fourball rules, as well as the tournament's best bets and odds.

Below, you can check out how to watch this year's Ryder Cup.

Live stream: Ryder Cup official site (U.S.) | Ryder Cup official site (Europe)

TV Channel: Golf Channel, NBC

Times:

Thursday, Sept. 27 (Opening Ceremony) Broadcast: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Friday, Sept. 28 (Session 1, Fourball: 2 a.m. ET; Session 2, Foursome: 7:45 a.m. ET) Broadcast: 2 a.m. - 1 p.m. (Golf Channel) Broadcast: 8 p.m. - 12 a.m. (Golf Channel - re-air)

Saturday, Sept. 29 (Session 1, Fourball: 2 a.m. ET; Session 2, Foursome: 7:45 a.m. ET) Broadcast: 2 a.m. - 3 a.m. (Golf Channel) Broadcast: 3 a.m. - 1 p.m. (NBC) Broadcast: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. (NBC - re-air) Broadcast: 8 p.m. - 12 a.m. (Golf Channel - re-air)