How to Watch the 2018 Ryder Cup: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Here's how you can tune into the 2018 Ryder Cup.

By Kaelen Jones
September 26, 2018

The 2018 Ryder Cup begins Friday, Sept. 28 and will continue through Sunday, Sept. 30, at Le Golf National in Paris.

In 2016, the United States won the event 17-11 on American soil. The U.S. is seeking its first win in Europe since 1993. The American squad will feature both Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson on its 12-man roster, after Jim Furyk selected them using two of his captain's picks.

You can read up on the biennial competition's foursome rules and fourball rules, as well as the tournament's best bets and odds.

Below, you can check out how to watch this year's Ryder Cup.

Live stream: Ryder Cup official site (U.S.) | Ryder Cup official site (Europe)

TV Channel: Golf Channel, NBC

Times:

Thursday, Sept. 27 (Opening Ceremony)
Broadcast: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
Friday, Sept. 28 (Session 1, Fourball: 2 a.m. ET; Session 2, Foursome: 7:45 a.m. ET)
Broadcast: 2 a.m. - 1 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Broadcast: 8 p.m. - 12 a.m. (Golf Channelre-air)
Saturday, Sept. 29 (Session 1, Fourball: 2 a.m. ET; Session 2, Foursome: 7:45 a.m. ET)
Broadcast: 2 a.m. - 3 a.m. (Golf Channel)
Broadcast: 3 a.m. - 1 p.m. (NBC)
Broadcast: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. (NBCre-air)
Broadcast: 8 p.m. - 12 a.m. (Golf Channelre-air)
Sunday, Sept. 30 (Singles: 6 a.m. ET)
Broadcast: 6 a.m. - 1 p.m. (NBC)
Broadcast: 8 p.m. - 12 a.m. (Golf Channelre-air)

 

You May Like

More Golf

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)