Eric Byrnes, the former outfielder for the Oakland A's, Colorado Rockies, Baltimore Orioles, Arizona Diamondbacks and Seattle Mariners now stands alone in the record books for playing the most holes of golf in a 24-hour span.

Byrnes started his crusade at 7 a.m. PT Monday and secured the record at 5:31 a.m. Tuesday by topping the 401 holes played by Australian Ian Colston in 1971. He used his last hour and change after setting the record to play one more round to push his mark to 420 holes played in 24 hours.

In total, he played just more than 23 rounds of golf while playing at a pace of roughly one hole every five minutes. That's some pretty swift movement for the 43-year-old who played 11 MLB seasons.

He told Golfweek he did this to help raise awareness for the Let Them Play Foundation, his charity dedicated to helping children participate in outdoor sports.

Former MLB player @byrnes22 (on left) just golfed 420 holes in 24 hours! @GWR pic.twitter.com/Se3udwSvd5 — Mike Marcotte (@mike_marcotte) April 23, 2019

It’s Official!



We have a new 24 Hour Speed Golf @GWR World Record holder... 🏃‍♂️⛳️🥇



At 5:31AM PST, @byrnes22 completed his 402nd hole with 1 hour and 29 minutes left to play! #LetThemPlay — Let Them Play Foundation (@LTPFoundation) April 23, 2019

This all went down at the Ocean Course at Half Moon Bay Golf Links, outside San Francisco.