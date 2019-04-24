Former MLB Outfielder Sets World Record With 420 Holes of Golf Played in 24 Hours

Eric Byrnes played just more than 23 rounds of golf to get his name in the Guinness World Record books.

By Khadrice Rollins
April 24, 2019

Eric Byrnes, the former outfielder for the Oakland A's, Colorado Rockies, Baltimore Orioles, Arizona Diamondbacks and Seattle Mariners now stands alone in the record books for playing the most holes of golf in a 24-hour span.

Byrnes started his crusade at 7 a.m. PT Monday and secured the record at 5:31 a.m. Tuesday by topping the 401 holes played by Australian Ian Colston in 1971. He used his last hour and change after setting the record to play one more round to push his mark to 420 holes played in 24 hours.

In total, he played just more than 23 rounds of golf while playing at a pace of roughly one hole every five minutes. That's some pretty swift movement for the 43-year-old who played 11 MLB seasons.

He told Golfweek he did this to help raise awareness for the Let Them Play Foundation, his charity dedicated to helping children participate in outdoor sports.

This all went down at the Ocean Course at Half Moon Bay Golf Links, outside San Francisco.

You May Like

More Golf

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message