Links to all of Bob Harig's Weekly Read notes and more from another busy weekend in golf.

The PGA Tour's fall schedule has one more week, and we're starting to learn a little more about LIV Golf's next schedule. On this page you'll find links to all of Bob Harig's Weekly Read notes plus more from the weekend in golf.

Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports

Andy Ogletree is the answer to a trivia question of sorts: Who finished last at LIV Golf's first event? For Ogletree, that meant a six-figure paycheck but also a PGA Tour suspension—but it also opened a door that led to job security. Bob Harig talked to Ogletree about his odyssey, which is now secure for the next two years on the Asian Tour.

Michael Wyke/AP

In his past 12 starts Tony Finau has three wins, including Sunday in Houston when he led by eight shots at one point. Remember when we were waiting for big Tony to break through? Bob Harig does and puts this amazing season in context, including Finau's thoughts.

John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports

Eugenio Chacarra passed on his senior year at Oklahoma State for a guaranteed contract at LIV Golf, then backed it up with a win. Bob Harig outlines how the PGA Tour is trying to keep college talent in its fold, though now the Tour is also promising cards to many different factions.

Lynne Sladky/AP

Four-time major champion Brooks Koepka looked like a shell of his old dominant self in this year's majors, with two missed cuts and two low finishes. But last month in Saudi Arabia brought an emotional win and Bob Harig explains how a reunion made all the difference.

Stephen B. Morton/AP

Bob Harig's Fore! Things is a weekly quick look around golf, and this week's notes include LIV Golf schedule updates, a fast Champions Tour player (John Huston) and an ageless one (you know who), plus the rare double Rory McIlroy is playing for this week in Dubai.

More SI Golf Coverage:

> Tony Finau Makes It Look Easy With His Third Win in 2022

> Nelly Korda Returns to Winning and to No. 1 in the World

> Australia Will Host a LIV Golf Tournament in 2023

> Padraig Harrington Wins Finale As Steven Alker Takes Season-Long Champions Title