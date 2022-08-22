Here Are the Automatic Qualifiers for Next Month's Presidents Cup

Skip to main content

Six U.S. and Eight International Players Secure Presidents Cup Spots

The qualifying period for automatic spots ended after the BMW Championship, but there's no guarantee that all players will compete.

WILMINGTON, Del. – The BMW Championship marked the ended of the qualifying period for both the United States and International Presidents Cup teams, with the top six automatically making the U.S. squad and the top eight qualifying for the International team.

The Presidents Cup is Sept. 22-25 at Quail Hollow Golf Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

International captain Trevor Immelman will add four picks on Sept. 6, followed by U.S. captain Davis Love III adding his six selections on Sept. 7.

The automatic qualifiers for the U.S. team were Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns, Justin Thomas and Tony Finau.

Making the team for the International side were Cam Smith, Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im, Joaquin Niemann, Joohyung Kim, Corey Conners, Adam Scott and Mito Pereira.

The International team could conceivably take a hit as Smith is expected to sign with LIV Golf immediately after the Tour Championship next week, likely making him ineligible for the Presidents Cup. The team has already lost potential members Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz and Louis Oosthuizen, all of whom have gone to LIV Golf.

