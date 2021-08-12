These Bear Cubs Are Having the Best Time on a North Carolina Golf Course

Watch three cubs make themselves at home on the green, wrestling and playing with the flagstick at a North Carolina golf course.

Today's moment of zen comes courtesy of three black bear cubs filmed on a North Carolina golf course having what looks like a fantastic time:

The video above is from an Instagram user named Arden Botha in Lake Toxaway, North Carolina. He is apparently the person who filmed the clip, which has been shared widely in the past several days.

There's no mention which course this was, though there are several in the area. Lake Toxaway is in the southwestern part of the state, about 50 miles outside of Asheville.

The videographer kept his distance from the bears. That's probably the wisest move. Former Minnesota DNR bear specialist Dave Garshelis told ABC News that black bear attacks on humans are rare and happen only about once per year in North America, on average. It's often a dog that encounters the bear and then leads it back to its owner.

Still, we'd step back and let these guys play through if we ever encountered them on the course.